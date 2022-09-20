Dexter mourns

Submitted Photo 

People stand in prayer Sunday night during a vigil at Dexter Demons field for a student killed in a Friday crash. 

Dexter is still reeling from Friday's two-vehicle collision that killed a local high school student.

On Sunday, locals in the town south of Roswell held a candlelight vigil to remember the life of the 17-year-old Dexter student who died in the crash, and hoped for the recovery of another student who was injured.