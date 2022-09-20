Dexter is still reeling from Friday's two-vehicle collision that killed a local high school student.
On Sunday, locals in the town south of Roswell held a candlelight vigil to remember the life of the 17-year-old Dexter student who died in the crash, and hoped for the recovery of another student who was injured.
New Mexico State Police, who are conducting the investigation, have declined to release the name of the deceased.
But Justin Powell, chief of Dexter Fire and Rescue, confirmed that the crash happened at about 4:30 p.m. Friday at the intersection of West Darby Road and New Mexico State Road 2 in Midway.
Powell said personnel from Midway Fire and EMS, Dexter Fire and Rescue, the Roswell Fire Department, Chaves County Sheriff's Office and New Mexico State Police responded to the crash.
According to a press release from New Mexico State Police, the two teenagers were in a 2005 Ford Mustang that had stopped at a stop sign at the intersection but failed to yield to a Chevrolet truck. The truck struck the Mustang.
The deceased, a passenger in the Mustang, died at the scene. Powell said the 17-year-old driver of the Mustang, and the 56-year-old man who was driving the truck, were injured but have been released from the hospital.
Both students played on the school's Dexter Demons football team. Sunday night, the football team, with assistance from Powell, organized a vigil at Dexter Demons field, where the stands were packed with attendees.
“The students actually got up and spoke, and said a few things. I think it went really well. Afterwards, you know, the crowd just hung around and made sure the players were good, made sure the students were all good,” he said.
Along with some students, Pastor Barry Anderson of Grace Community Church and Arturo Duran, the high school's football coach, addressed the crowd. Powell said the ceremony ended with a lighting of candles and fireworks display.
On Sunday, the school's volleyball team held a car wash and bake sale to raise money for the two families affected by the crash.
Powell said the team raised more than $10,000 for the families of the two students. The fundraiser, originally scheduled to last from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., was such a success the team was able to end it two hours early.
“They made a lot of money, it was really good for them. Amazing turnout,” he said. The team has also received pledges for further support.
A post on the Facebook page of Dexter Consolidated Schools said counselors would be placed at each of the district's three schools Monday for students and staff. Counselors would be made available at the Lewis Gym at the high school for others in the community.
Messages on the Facebook pages of the Dexter, Hagerman, Lake Arthur and Roswell school districts encouraged students, staff and others to wear blue and white, the official colors of Dexter High School, throughout the week, a show of solidarity with the community as they cope with the loss.
Breaking news reporter Alex Ross can be reached at 575-622-7710, ext. 301, or at breakingnews@rdrnews.com.
