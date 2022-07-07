Heather Garner, the principal for Dexter High School for about four years, has been chosen as the new superintendent for the Dexter Consolidated School District.
“I am excited and thankful for the opportunity to continue to work in Dexter, and I am excited to see what the future holds for us and the good things we are going to achieve together,” Garner said.
Garner was hired by the Dexter school board to succeed Miles Mitchell, who resigned effective June 30 after about a year in the position. Mitchell said that he and his wife had decided to relocate to Albuquerque to care for an elderly relative.
Garner has been given a two-year contract at a salary of $133,750 a year.
James Salas, board president, had said last week that the board had received numerous applications and interviewed three people. A special board meeting was held Tuesday to announce Garner's appointment to the role.
“I don't foresee any major changes,” Garner said. “We are going to continue building our CTE (career technical education) program though the high school. We are transitioning to a block schedule at the high school and middle school this year to better facilitate the CTE programs that we plan to continue building.”
She added that she developed a 90-day plan for her first days on the job as part of her superintendent application. The plan includes professional development for herself and the principals at the high school, middle school and elementary school, as well as an intention to rebuild community-school traditions that she said seemed to have faded or disappeared in the past 10 years, such as robust homecoming week activities.
She also said that she plans to strengthen the school's instructional framework in many ways.
“We are going to have a heavy focus on instruction, curriculum and assessment in the district,” she said. “We are going to have a unified approach building-wide and district-wide. We are going to focus on building up our teachers and our instructional strategies and taking our data and making it usable for our teachers in the classrooms. From a district perspective, that is going to be one of our first priorities to kind of tackle, getting a true instructional infrastructure for the entire district from K to 12 (kindergarten to 12th grade)."
Garner grew up in Roswell and graduated from Goddard High School in 2000. She received her bachelor's degree from Troy University, which she finished online as she traveled with her husband, who was in the military. She earned a master's degree from Grand Canyon University, where she is studying for her doctoral degree.
She became an educator in 2008, working with school districts in Texas and Roswell. There she taught reading, writing, language arts and social studies and was a high school Freshmen Academy leader.
She joined Dexter as dean of students for the high school in August 2017 and became the high school principal in August 2018.
The rural school district in a largely agricultural community has about 812 students, with about 280 of those enrolled in the high school, Garner said.
Garner added that she has two children at Dexter High, a son who is a senior and a daughter who is a junior.
