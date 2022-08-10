Members of the Dexter school board have approved the sale of $800,000 in bonds this year, with funds expected to be available to the district by late October.
Four members of the Dexter Consolidated School District Board of Education voted unanimously Monday night to approve the second sale of bonds following a general obligation bond issue initially approved by voters in November 2019.
According to Regina Gaysina of Albuquerque, director with RBC Capital Markets LLC, the district was approved for $2.5 million in bonds in 2019.
General obligation bonds are repaid by property taxes from property owners within the district.
“The amount of installment has been determined based on available capacity that you have,” Gaysina said, adding, “After we issue $800,000, the district will pretty much be 100% bonded to capacity; so next year, as you pay off additional debt, we are freeing up a little more capacity and that will allow us to issue the remaining $700,000 of authorization.”
The 2022 bond sale was approved without comment by the board or the public following Gaysina's presentation.
Part of the resolution also had to do with seeking the assistance of the New Mexico Finance Authority for the bond sale. By partnering with the state agency and allowing the sale to occur through its auspices, the district benefits from the state agency's credit rating and can issue the bonds at a lower rate than they could do on their own, Gaysina indicated.
She said the district now pays about 1% interest on its bond debt, which is about the same rate as before the coronavirus pandemic, which began to affect the state in 2020. But interest rates likely will be a bit higher now, given recent actions by the Federal Reserve Board and market conditions. She indicated that the 2022 rates for the district probably will be below the rates paid for 10-year Treasury notes, which was about 2.78% as of press time.
Gaysina said that the New Mexico Finance Board is due to consider the item on Aug. 25 and that interest rates should be determined by Sept. 6. The bond sale is expected to occur around Oct. 21.
Questions about the specific uses of the bond funds were referred to Superintendent Heather Garner, who did not respond to requests for information by press time.
The resolution for the original bond issue election signed by board members in June 2019 indicated that the money can be used to construct, improve or furnish school buildings; purchase or improve school grounds; purchase computer software or hardware; or provide matching funds for capital outlay projects.
Gaysina also explained to the board and district officials that preliminary information about property valuations within the district boundaries from the Chaves County Assessor's Office showed a healthy growth for 2022 of 5.7%. But five-year average annual growth rates are flat or decreasing, while 10-year average annual growth rates are only about 1.3%. She said those growth rates are too small at this time for RBC Capital Markets to recommend increasing the assessment used to determine bonding capacity.
Lisa Dunlap can be reached at 575-622-7710, ext. 351, or at reporter02@rdrnews.com.
