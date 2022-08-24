Schools in Dexter were briefly placed on lockdown Wednesday following reports of an armed student that turned out to be inaccurate.
Heather Garner, superintendent of Dexter Consolidated Schools, said the district's elementary, middle and high schools were placed on lockdown at about 9:30 a.m. following reports of a student with a gun at the high school.
The lockdown was lifted after police discovered the weapon in question was a "splat" gun resembling a handgun inside a student vehicle on campus. The toy guns shoot water and gel beads.
“We had been in the process of searching the campus before we were notified it was inside his vehicle,” Garner said. She declined to say whether the student will face disciplinary action.