The Dexter school board approved two grounds projects Monday night at a special meeting at district offices.
Superintendent Heather Garner said that a special meeting had been called because the bids for some of the projects would expire before the regularly scheduled meeting in September.
She indicated that she thought the track resurfacing project was significant for the district, as the track around the district's football field is used by many district students.
“It will be exciting when it is done,” she said.
Chris Ferguson, the district's maintenance director, said that the company the district will work with, AK Sales & Consulting, needed the purchase order approved by the end of the month to ensure that the materials would be available at the bid price.
The bid was approved 3-0, with Board President James Salas adding the condition that the sales tax included in the $152,055 bid is only for labor and not materials.
Ferguson added that the track should be resurfaced by track season.
The board also agreed 3-0 to spend $26,493 for a new mower for grounds maintenance.
A vote to install a new irrigation system for the football field has been tabled after a company that the district intended to work with couldn't start work until the spring. Ferguson said that he hopes to have a new company identified by the Sept. 12 meeting.
The district is also considering replacing at least two air-conditioning units at the middle school using COVID-19 emergency relief funding. More discussion about that is expected to occur in September or a future board meeting.