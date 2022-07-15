A Dexter school district administrator will join the Eastern New Mexico University-Roswell Community College Board.
Jamila Miller was appointed to the District 4 seat on the board by three other board members — Cla Avery, Rissie Daubert and Tammy Lueras — during the group's Wednesday meeting on the ENMU-Roswell campus.
Board President Mireya Trujillo did not attend the meeting.
“I am excited to serve and to be able to work with and for the community,” said Miller during a later interview. “I just felt the need and wanted to serve the community in some capacity and I thought this was a great way to do that."
A swearing-in ceremony with a local judge is expected to occur prior to the Aug. 10 board meeting on the campus so that Miller can begin her term.
Miller is filling an unexpired term for the position vacated by Ralph Fresquez, a former ENMU-Roswell program administrator and Roswell city manager.
He announced his decision to resign in April. He said at the time that, after 11 years on the board and at the age of 88, he felt the time had come to allow someone else to serve.
Miller's term will run until December 2023. She said she hasn't decided whether to seek election to the seat in November 2023. Board terms are for four years.
“I think it is too soon for me to make that determination,” she said.
Miller moved to Roswell about 10 years ago, having grown up in California and lived in various places in the U.S. and internationally as an adult.
Her husband, whom she met after moving here, is a Roswell native, and she has other family members here, some of whom have attended the local community college.
She has worked with Dexter Consolidated School District for about a decade. For the past four years, she has been the pre-kindergarten program director. Prior to that, she was a teacher and an instructional coach with Dexter Middle School. She has a bachelor of science degree in middle grades education from Emmanuel College in Georgia and a master's degree in education administration from Grand Canyon University in Arizona.
She said that she thinks her professional and life experiences will bring some new perspectives to the board and will help support the school's existing efforts to provide programs that serve the community.
“I feel like I have a diverse background, having traveled and lived in various places and having served 20 years in education," she said. "I hope that those experiences could provide some insight.”
She said she is especially interested in the school's efforts to support veterans and wants to learn more before offering any suggestions.
“Coming in, I just want to sit back and observe and really learn what is happening before I look at making any changes,” she said.
According to Lueras, she and Daubert served as the selection committee, with board minutes from a prior meeting indicating that the committee consisted of only two members to avoid having a quorum that would then require a public meeting.
Lueras said two candidates had applied for the position. The college had advertised the vacancy in newspapers and on social media.
Lueras said the selection committee interviewed the two candidates on June 23 and checked references, receiving only “positive statements with no reservations” for both.
“We find both candidates to be highly qualified to complete the remaining term of service for the District 4 board member position,” she said. “I will say this is a challenging decision because both candidates had diverse experiences and backgrounds to offer in service to the CCB.”
District 4 for the Community College Board corresponds with the Chaves County Commission District 4. The area is basically the portion of Roswell and the county that has a north-south boundary of McGaffey Street and the county roads just south of Hobson Street, and a west-east boundary of South Brown Road and South Main Street to the north of Hobson Road and South Brown Road and the airfield to the south.
To serve on the board, people must be at least 21, a resident of the District 4 area and a qualified voter. Both candidates were verified by the Chaves County Clerk's Office to be qualified to serve, according to board minutes.
ENMU-Roswell is governed both by the community board and the Board of Regents, which oversees the entire ENMU system. The local board has authority over budget, taxing, bonding and other fiscal issues related to ENMU-Roswell and serves as an advisory board to the regents on other matters.
