The Dexter schools superintendent has resigned after less than a year in the position, saying that family needs are requiring him to move to the Albuquerque area.
Miles Mitchell, who joined the Dexter Consolidated School District as its superintendent in July 2021, officially notified the school district’s board of education on Monday of his resignation.
“It was approved to be effective June 30,” Mitchell said on Wednesday. “My last day will be June 30.”
Mitchell said that he and his wife, Stacy, are relocating to care for elderly family members and that the decision was not prompted by anything regarding the school district or the school board.
“It is basically a personal decision,” he said, “We are having to relocate and take on some family responsibilities that have happened a little quicker than we had anticipated.”
Dexter school board Vice President Andrea McGarrah said that the board “respected his decision” but also was “disappointed” that Mitchell will be leaving.
“We are hoping to hire a new superintendent and not have to find an interim,” McGarrah said. “We are just at the beginning stages of this, so we don’t have any definitive answers.”
She said the board had only preliminary discussions and had not decided if it would work with the New Mexico School Boards Association, as it has done in the past when recruiting superintendents.
Mitchell said he has appreciated his time in Dexter and the relationships built during the past months.
“I really appreciated the opportunity to work this last year,” Mitchell said, “and hopefully it has helped the district move forward in a positive way and I hope that the district continues to build in the future as it moves forward. My wife and I are very thankful and blessed to have made friends and built relationships here in Dexter this last year, but unfortunately our timeline kind of moved up a little quicker than we anticipated. But family first, so that is what we are doing.”
Mitchell has almost 25 years of experience in public education as a teacher, program administrator and superintendent. He came to Dexter from Artesia Public Schools, where he was the high school agricultural education and metal fabrication teacher as well as a Future Farmers of America club advisor.
He joined the Artesia school system in July 2015 but had worked since 1998 with several different New Mexico K-12 school systems at various levels from teacher to superintendent. He also worked for a time with Doña Ana Community College.
Mitchell was selected by the school board for the position in April 2021 following a search that had begun in November 2020 when former superintendent Lesa Dodd retired after eight years as superintendent and 25 years with the Dexter school district. Mitchell’s two-year contract provided a $125,000 annual salary to lead the district, which has about 820 students enrolled in its elementary, middle school and high school.
