Supporters of longtime Dexter educator Arthur Cobos attending a Monday school board meeting expressed how much he has done for students and their upset over a school district decision, as reported by family members, to remove him from his duties as head track coach for high school and varsity girls' basketball coach. Cobos continues as a teacher with the high school.
Dexter Consolidated School District administrators are not discussing what happened or answering specific questions about the public statements made about Cobos' situation, but Superintendent Heather Garner released a statement on behalf of the district and its employees. “The Dexter Schools is focused on its mission of providing a supportive learning and extracurricular environment for students,” she wrote. “While the District does not discuss confidential personnel matters, it is reviewing the concerns and will respond according to policy and the well-being of students.”
Daughters Nayeli and Nalani Cobos said the action was taken in early April after their father told a Dexter school administrator's child who attends a Roswell school to ask before using Dexter equipment and to wait until after Dexter students practiced before doing her own training. They also said the Roswell student was using Dexter facilities and equipment but working with a personal trainer, which they said is a violation of policy.
Five people addressed Board of Education members during the Monday meeting, saying that they considered the situation unfair to Cobos and especially the students and athletes who consider him a mentor and role model. Nayeli Cobos also spoke and presented board members with a printed copy of the online petition supporting her father, which she said was started by another student. By Wednesday, the petition had 1,404 signatures.
“I want us to consider what we are doing to our kids,” said parent Heather Carrillo, who was crying as she concluded her comments. Earlier she had told board members that Cobos went “above and beyond” for her students and that he was the only Dexter educator who responded to her requests for counseling for her children during the COVID remote-learning period.
Emotions regarding the situation are strong in the small community, where Cobos; his wife, Kellie Cobos, a former Dexter teacher and current Board of Education member; and his four children have lived for many years and gone through the schools, as have many other current Dexter educators, school board members and residents. Many of the people writing comments on the online petition have high praise for a coach they said is known for “standing up for what is right” and for imparting important life lessons.
Although Board President Andrea McGarrah had prefaced the public comment period by reading a statement that included the information that the board does not make employment decisions, Nayeli Cobos and another speaker urged a change.
“You are representing the community. We have elected you to do what we cannot do,” said Marci Vandenbout, an area educator from Dexter. Earlier she had said that students are taught about integrity but that the standard wasn't being upheld.
“We need to start having some accountability, and it is hard for us to have accountability for teachers if our leaders are not accountable,” she said. “Our principals, our athletic directors, our superintendents also need to be accountable.”
Cecily George said she had transferred her son to Dexter after he had dealt with unfairness in athletics in Roswell and is disappointed to find a similar situation now. “That is all I am asking for, for things to be fair, and it is not,” she said. Monica Fuentes read a letter from her daughter who called Coach Cobos a “really big role model” who had a “big impact” on who she is today, a coach who cares more about hard work, good effort and trying hard than winning or other factors. “He is the type of coach who will stand up for what is best for the kids no matter what,” the letter stated.
Nayeli Cobos, now a student-athlete at Western New Mexico University in Silver City, said her father is raising four children who have excelled, with two graduating as valedictorians and setting school records as athletes. She also described him as a Dexter native who “bleeds blue” and has Dexter's best interest in mind at all times. She said he volunteers for the community, helps those in need and coaches for Little League and recreational teams as well. “Coach Cobos cares more about the well-being of his athletes than his record of wins and losses,” she said. “Because of this, many of his athletes succeed because they are being cared for and listened to.“
Speaking after the meeting, Nayeli and Nalani Cobos talked more about the situation that they said led to the revocation of coaching duties. Nalani, 16, a Dexter High sophomore and student-athlete who spoke with permission of her mother, said she was present when the Roswell student was practicing during spring break at the same time as Dexter athletes, which she said interrupted or interfered with Dexter students' practice. The sisters also said the Roswell student had an adult personal trainer who was not known to the other students, which made some people uncomfortable. They added that the Roswell student was aware that people aren't supposed to use Dexter facilities and equipment while being coached by a personal trainer. Dexter student-athletes, they said, also were aware that the Roswell student has been allowed into locked facilities to train when they were not. They said when their father instructed the Roswell student to ask before using equipment and to schedule training at different times than Dexter's practices, the Roswell student complained to the parent who is a school administrator, which led about a week later to the removal of the coaching duties.
Art and Kellie Cobos chose not to comment. Other board members did not respond to an email by press time and did not make comments during the meeting. In her statement prior to public comments, McGarrah instructed people with personnel questions to communicate with the superintendent and, if questions or concerns remained, to submit a “public” grievance form and “go through the correct process regarding any type of employment decisions.”