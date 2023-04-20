Nayeli and Nalani Cobos

Nayeli Cobos, left, and her sister, Nalani, say that they think their father has been treated unfairly by Dexter school officials. Although Arthur Cobos remains a teacher at Dexter High School, he recently was removed as head track coach and varsity girls' basketball coach, according to his daughters. Several people spoke in his support at a Monday school board meeting and about 1,400 have signed an online petition on his behalf.

 Lisa Dunlap Photo

Supporters of longtime Dexter educator Arthur Cobos attending a Monday school board meeting expressed how much he has done for students and their upset over a school district decision, as reported by family members, to remove him from his duties as head track coach for high school and varsity girls' basketball coach. Cobos continues as a teacher with the high school.

Dexter Consolidated School District administrators are not discussing what happened or answering specific questions about the public statements made about Cobos' situation, but Superintendent Heather Garner released a statement on behalf of the district and its employees. “The Dexter Schools is focused on its mission of providing a supportive learning and extracurricular environment for students,” she wrote. “While the District does not discuss confidential personnel matters, it is reviewing the concerns and will respond according to policy and the well-being of students.”