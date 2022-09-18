One teenager was killed Friday night when two vehicles collided south of Roswell.
The collision happened at about 4:30 p.m at the intersection of West Darby Road and New Mexico State Road 2, according to Justin Powell, chief of Dexter Fire and Rescue.
New Mexico State Police are handling the investigation. Lt. Mark Soriano, a spokesperson for New Mexico State Police, confirmed Saturday that a 17-year-old male passenger in one of the vehicles died.
The crash, Soriano said, happened when a 2005 Ford Mustang that was heading west on Darby Road failed to stop at a stop sign and was struck by a 2008 Chevrolet truck.
Soriano said the deceased, a passenger in the Mustang, died at the scene. Another 17-year-old male, who was driving the Mustang, and a 56-year-old man driving the truck involved in the crash, were transported to a hospital to be treated for injuries described as non-life-threatening.
A message posted on the Facebook page of Dexter Consolidated Schools said that counselors will be on hand Monday at each of the school buildings to help students and other community members.