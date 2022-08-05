A family residence east of the Roswell city limits was damaged by Wednesday night storms, according to information from a local disaster relief agency.
Enrique Moreno, head of the nonprofit Roswell Community Disaster Relief Services, said he first heard about damage to the residence about 10 p.m. Wednesday and arrived at the property about midnight.
Moreno said the roof on the east side of the house came off, resulting in other damage to the house as well.
The residents were assisted with hotel accommodations by Moreno's organization. Stuart Dietz, regional disaster program manager for the American Red Cross, said the Red Cross was able to provide some funds for temporary lodging as well while repairs occur.
No serious injuries were reported. Neither Moreno nor Dietz was notified of any other structural damage to properties in the city and county due to Wednesday's storms.
Todd Wildermuth, city of Roswell public information officer, indicated that the only damage Wednesday night was a small fire involving a power pole at West College Boulevard and North Kentucky Avenue about 10 p.m.
The Roswell area began experiencing thunderstorms Wednesday about 7:51 p.m, which continued until about 9:51 p.m., according to information posted on the National Weather Service website. Rain that accumulated from 7:51 p.m. to 11:51 p.m. measured about 0.12 inches. Wind gusts peaked about 6:51 p.m. Wednesday at 36 mph, but continued on and off with highs of about 28 mph until 1:51 a.m. Thursday.
The Weather Service is projecting sunny and hot days Friday and Saturday, with the possibility of more rain and thunderstorms by early Sunday morning.