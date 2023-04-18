Disruptive use of electronic devices among RISD board concerns

The Roswell Independent School District (RISD) Board meets at 6 p.m. today in the boardroom of the Administrative and Educational Complex, 300 N. Kentucky Ave.
There will be a second reading and board vote about the proposed update of the policy toward class interruptions caused by the use of electronic devices.
“The use of Electronic Devices on school campuses has increased classroom disruptions and resulted in an increase of threatening and inappropriate communications,” the policy states. ”Consequently, the use of any and all electronic devices by students during instructional time, on-campus, is strictly prohibited.”
This policy will continue not to apply to the use of such devices on school buses or while students are traveling on buses to and from extracurricular events, though the district staff in charge can restrict the use of these items.
It goes on to list a variety of devices, some of which are no longer used, such as pagers, BlackBerrys and tape players. However, it also mentions a variety of electronic items still widely used, including laptop computers, cameras and “any device that provides a wireless, unfiltered connection to the Internet.”
The penalties for violating the policy will remain the same on the first and second offenses. After violating the policy once, the students may pick up their device from the school administration office. After the second offense, the parent or guardian will be notified that their student has broken the rule twice and the adult must retrieve the device from the school’s administrative office.
What’s new is that any subsequent offenses will require the parent to revote the device “and may result in further disciplinary action.”
Being removed is the section about devices being left after the school year is subject to destruction.
Video surveillance: Also scheduled is a first reading of suggested revisions to the RISD’s existing video surveillance policy. Most of these changes are minor, except for the removal of a passage stating that copies of surveillance videos will be erased after at least two weeks unless an administrator or other designated official requests specific material be retained.
Federal law protects the privacy of student education records. The Family Education Rights and Privacy Act (FERPA), requires the record to be directly related to the student and that it be maintained by the educational agency, institution or a party acting for the agency or institution.
Parents and guardians have access to those records until the student reaches age 18 or further continues their education.
The U.S. Department of Education’s website explains that the material needs to be directly related to the student involved for it to be considered part of their educational record.
These could include surveillance video of students fighting in a hallway — if it’s being used as part of a disciplinary action and is directly related to the fighting. This video would be a student record for each of the students who were involved in the fight, according to FERPA.
A student having a health emergency, for example, would make the health emergency the focus, the federal act also states.
Exceptions to the student-and-parent-only privacy rule include law enforcement records made by or for law enforcement, judicial orders, state and local authorities within a juvenile justice system, health and safety officials, and a variety of educational purposes, such as accrediting organizations, someone involved with processing financial aid for the student and people “conducting certain studies for or one behalf of the school.”
Also on the agenda
Action items: Among these are two field trips that would require Goddard High School students to travel out of state. Both are for Future Farmers of America (FFA) activities. One is for a land and range contest in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma, May 2-4, and the other is for a trip to Indianapolis, Indiana, for the organization’s national convention from Nov. 1 to 4. Revisions to the 2023-24 school year calendar are also scheduled.
Board recognitions: Roswell High School students Matthew Castillo and Amarate Marrujo, state championship powerlifters, as well as RHS’ Charlie’s Angels, Class 5A state champions and 2023 NDA Pom National Champions.
Presentations scheduled: Among these are Bilingual Education, teacher recruitment efforts and rockets, specifically seven-mile-high and two transonic types, by Goddard High School.
The RISD board usually meets on the second Tuesday of the month but postponed the meeting to tonight due to “unanticipated conflicts,” the RISD explains on its website.
