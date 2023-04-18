Disruptive use of electronic devices among RISD board concerns

The Roswell High School's Dance Team Charlie's Angels are shown competing in February. The Roswell Independent School District will recognize their efforts when they meet tonight.

 Roswell Daily Record Photo

The Roswell Independent School District (RISD) Board meets at 6 p.m. today in the boardroom of the Administrative and Educational Complex, 300 N. Kentucky Ave.

There will be a second reading and board vote about the proposed update of the policy toward class interruptions caused by the use of electronic devices.