Chaves County

The idea behind a diversion program remains keeping people with mental health, behavioral health and substance abuse issues out of the justice system by providing the support they need to change their lives for the better.

 Clarke Conde Photo

The creation of a diversion program in Chaves County is progressing, but it could still require years of effort.

Roswell City Councilor Cristina Arnold also sits on the Chaves County Behavioral Health Council’s subcommittee tasked with developing a diversion program that keeps people with mental health, behavioral health and substance abuse issues out of jail. She told members of the city’s Public Safety Committee last month this effort likely won’t result in the development of a jail diversion program, which was seriously discussed last year.