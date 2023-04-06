The creation of a diversion program in Chaves County is progressing, but it could still require years of effort.
Roswell City Councilor Cristina Arnold also sits on the Chaves County Behavioral Health Council’s subcommittee tasked with developing a diversion program that keeps people with mental health, behavioral health and substance abuse issues out of jail. She told members of the city’s Public Safety Committee last month this effort likely won’t result in the development of a jail diversion program, which was seriously discussed last year.
This group had been known as the Jail Diversion Subcommittee. Its purpose now is to create a Community Behavioral Health Diversion program, specifically to devise “something congruent” to local law enforcement and courts that will divert people with such problems into treatment instead of into the justice system.
Design of a diversion program changed course after some proposed pieces of state legislation weren’t likely to be signed into law this year that would have brought some statewide uniformity to solving this problem, Arnold said.
She was referring to a news report from February detailing how there were more than two dozen bills meant to somehow assist those with mental and behavioral health troubles as well as substance abuse problems proposed by state legislators during the 2023 regular session. Only a few would have helped to foster coordinated, statewide solutions.
There were various funding requests for local, sometimes regional, programs or facilities from other locations in the state. All of these entities are also looking for ways to keep some people out of the justice system, but they are further along with plans and able to provide well-honed arguments about why they need state funding for their own programs.
Arnold noted that Chaves County isn’t prepared for something that ambitious.
“We’re not there,” she stressed.
What the subcommittee is looking at now is a way to connect people with these needs to existing community resources, she explained.
Creating an app for law enforcement and first responders in Roswell and Chaves County to use as a guide to resources that these people need could help achieve the goal of keeping them out of court and jail in some instances. This would be a way to solve a problem before a person’s situation further deteriorates.
“The real goal is to stop them before they get into the system,” Arnold said.
Many people who are homeless or otherwise troubled come in contact with law enforcement or first responders after someone reports seeing them acting suspiciously, breaking a law or appearing to be in distress.
After talking to the person, law enforcement or first responders can direct these people to places where they can get help with a variety of challenges, such as obtaining a copy of their birth certificate, driver’s license or state identification card, as well as finding a source of food or shelter.
Interim Police Chief Joe Smith told members of the Public Safety Committee that officers often would prefer not to arrest people whenever possible. Having that information in hand would make not arresting someone more viable.
The decision of whether to arrest someone can be swayed by the time of day, for example. The best solution sometimes can end up being that the officer takes someone in. If it’s the middle of the day, there isn’t as much time available to talk to someone as there would be in the early morning hours to work on an alternative solution.
Officers with more age and experience “learn that’s not always the best option,” Smith said.
While all area law enforcement personnel complete 40 hours of Critical Incident Training, Smith suggested that many people in local law enforcement are younger and could benefit from more training.
An easier way to provide referrals could also help decrease the level of recidivism, Arnold said.
The subcommittee will also be working on a fully developed diversion program that could eventually connect with a future state diversion program.
Arnold said along with city and county government functions would be a variety of private and non-profit entities, including care providers, and that a liaison, as well as case management, would need to be developed to serve as the hub of the program.
Other local challenges include a lack of available transitional housing and how to involve the court system in a state where people can’t be compelled to obtain treatment for mental, behavioral or substance abuse issues.
The idea is to provide a program that would encourage people to volunteer to get the help they need, Arnold emphasized. When a person leaves the program, they would have access to resources they can use to create a personal plan so they are “set up for success,” Arnold stressed. That plan would include work and housing. This program would probably start off slow, with the goal of helping no more than a dozen people at a time.
