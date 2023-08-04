Dog at shelter euthanized by accident

A dog at the Roswell Animal Shelter meant to be transported to a location out of state ended up being euthanized on Monday afternoon.
The dog, described by a local animal advocacy group as a 2-year-old German shepherd mix named Giles, was slated to be transported to Washington with a female dog and three puppies to an animal center in Washington state.
Sammye Leflar, Friends of Roswell Animals (FORA), said she hadn’t received an 11 a.m. report from the shelter, which the volunteer group uses to determine how to place dogs that need to be taken away to ensure none are euthanized that day because there are too few kennels to hold all of them there.
FORA arranges for dogs to be placed elsewhere and volunteers take the dogs to locations that sometimes require days of driving. The volunteers do this most weekdays. It can also be logistically complex to find safe shelter for these animals, Leflar explained.
On Monday, she kept trying to reach someone at the shelter but couldn’t. They arrived to pick up the dogs being released at around 2:45 p.m. and waited in the lobby.
The vehicle that delivers these animals to a veterinarian to euthanize usually leaves at 2 p.m. Jim Burress, the city’s Special Services Director, explained that Monday was an especially busy afternoon at the shelter.
“I was actually over there later in the afternoon, working with one of our staff,” Burress said Thursday during a phone interview.
A new employee there was unaware of the late-morning list having to go out and others there were busy. The person responsible for managing the kennel had taken a day off. Burress said he asked that the list be sent once he realized it hadn’t occurred and described his request as having happened “later in the day.”
Burress said he also asked to decrease the number of dogs on the list that day from 10 to five dogs because the list had come out later than normal.
Also going on at the time was a new employee working up front at the shelter who had to complete paperwork for 11 cats and five more dogs that were brought in: two vicious dogs, two abandoned dogs and a loose dog “running in the streets,” he said.
Leflar ultimately found out Giles was put into the group of dogs to be euthanized. She said the dog had been taken away about 30 minutes later, at around 3:15 p.m.
Burress said it was closer to 3:45 p.m., though he added that the time wasn’t specific because the departure time was stated as between 3 p.m. and 4 p.m., not “3:30 or 3:45.”
While Animal Services is close to full staffing of control officers and kennel workers, volunteers who try to find places to relocate these dogs continue to be frustrated by information about some of these animals not being accurate when they receive it.
Not having correct background makes it harder to place dogs because some of the groups — there are dozens across the country — have limitations on the size or age of dogs they accept, Leflar noted.
These volunteers have been told to do their own problem-solving when a dog is larger or appears to be a different age or breed than the information card states. And some dogs are being released without information explaining that the animal is ill, for example, she said.
“That wrong information can be dangerous to the dog’s health,” Leflar stressed.
Leflar said the volunteers devote a great amount of effort to keeping these dogs from being euthanized and that providing accurate information is the responsibility of Animal Services.
Burress said when the kennels are being cleaned or an animal is removed, there can be lag time before an updated information card is placed with a dog.
He also took responsibility for what happened to Giles as the person overseeing the operation and emphasized that more care is now being taken.
A separate statement released by the city stated that “instruction was given to shelter staff to reinforce the proper communication processes and timelines to ensure the shelter is adequately providing information to rescue groups so they can notify the shelter if they see any conflicts regarding animals they have tagged and those designated for euthanasia.
“In addition, the internal process used by shelter staff when loading (for transport to the veterinarian’s office) animals designated for euthanasia has now been enhanced with an extra cross-check and confirmation of the specific animals before leaving the shelter.”
Best Friends Animal Society is scheduled to assign a person to oversee this city operation starting in September. They want to see the shelter become a no-kill facility, which would mean no more than 10% of animals are euthanized and have promised to support the shelter in this endeavor, including with employee training.
FORA, which was greatly in favor of having Best Friends come to the shelter, has saved thousands of dogs at the shelter from being euthanized over the years.
Best trending stories from the week.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
You may occasionally receive promotions exclusive discounted subscription offers from the Roswell Daily Record. Feel free to cancel any time via the unsubscribe link in the newsletter you received. You can also control your newsletter options via your user dashboard by signing in.