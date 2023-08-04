Dog at shelter euthanized by accident

While the Roswell Animal Services may soon be working its way towards becoming a no-kill shelter with the assistance of the Utah-based animal advocacy group Best Friends Animal Society, a dog was accidentally sent off to be euthanized on Monday.

 Clarke Condé Photo

A dog at the Roswell Animal Shelter meant to be transported to a location out of state ended up being euthanized on Monday afternoon.

The dog, described by a local animal advocacy group as a 2-year-old German shepherd mix named Giles, was slated to be transported to Washington with a female dog and three puppies to an animal center in Washington state.