The USDA Animal and Plant Health Inspection Service (APHIS) reported finding “several potential areas on the perimeter fence” of the Spring River Zoo that could have been used last month by a pack of at least three dogs to enter the zoo and fatally maul three Barbary sheep and one wallaby housed within.
The inspection was conducted on Dec. 29, hours after employees entered the zoo to feed animals in the morning and discovered the dogs still inside the facility. The zoo animals were killed either early that day or late in the evening the previous day, according to the report.
“Two accessory gates on the west side of the facility next to the concrete drainage ditch have small gaps at the bottom which likely could be used by canids,” the report stated. Dogs are among animals classified as canids, a group that also includes coyotes, wolves and foxes.
Another fresh hole was found close to the quarantine pen next to the drainage ditch on the southeast side of the zoo “large enough to admit a medium or large dog.”
There were several fresh holes next to the quarantine pen itself as well as one fresh spot that was dug into the main Barbary sheep pen, where the fence had been bent upward and “where it is likely the dogs scaled the fence, which is chain link several feet high topped with several strands of thick braided wire,” according to the report.
At least two zoo employees saw the dogs in the facility as they were arriving on the morning of Dec. 29. A zoo keeper saw at least one dog in the wallaby area that “jumped or climbed over the public barrier fence,” the dog pack “ran toward(s) the western border of the facility.”
The employee said they didn’t see how or where the dogs left the zoo.
Michael Tygart, a veterinary medical officer with USDA-APHIS Animal Care, noted in his inspection report that a perimeter fence “must prevent people and animals from going over or under it to gain access to the facility.”
The chain link fence is topped with barbed wire, which the inspector described as “likely sufficient to prevent climbing.” However, the dogs were probably able to enter and leave the zoo by getting under the fence using one or more of the holes found underneath the fence, the inspector wrote.
Spring River Zoo “must ensure the perimeter is adequately designed to prevent unwanted access by humans and animals and must regularly inspect the perimeter to identify and address potential problem areas,” the report added.
John Wright, zoo director, said it's thought the dogs went in and out below the fence on North Atkinson Avenue, near the south river gate, which has been the site of erosion in the past. That area has since been backfilled.
“This was a key point for the dogs to have dug under,” Wright said in an email. “We have since worked to place a concrete barrier at this point and have seen evidence since then of animals trying to dig unsuccessfully ...”
On the north end of the zoo, East College Boulevard, repurposed rocks were used to fill what Wright described as “significant gaps in the fence that would have used a lot of dirt, which erosion would have washed away.”
The perimeter fence is checked by staff at least "multiple times a week, if not daily," for signs of a possible attempt to breach it. It cost the city $120,000 to recently install a taller fence so the zoo would be compliant with the USDA’s requirements that it be at least eight feet high.
Wright also said part of future upgrading at the zoo could be the addition of built-in management buildings, which aren’t required by the USDA because weather conditions here are considered “mostly climate tolerant.”
There are currently only a few of these structures on the grounds of the zoo, but adding more of these buildings in the future could “add another layer of security,” Wright added.
The inspection resulted in a critical and repeat noncompliance finding for the zoo by the inspector based on 3.127 (d) of the Animal Welfare Act, which concerns fencing of outdoor facilities.
The fence must be constructed so that it "protects the animals in the facility by restricting animals and unauthorized persons from going through it or under it and having contact with the animals in the facility," the act states.
The act explains that such fencing provides "a secondary containment system for the animals."
Reporter Terri Harber can be reached at 575-622-7710, ext. 308, or reporter03@rdrnews.com.
Best trending stories from the week.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
You may occasionally receive promotions exclusive discounted subscription offers from the Roswell Daily Record. Feel free to cancel any time via the unsubscribe link in the newsletter you received. You can also control your newsletter options via your user dashboard by signing in.