Spring River Zoo Gate

The recent USDA Animal and Plant Health Inspection Service found small gaps at the bottom of the gate and perimeter fencing could have allowed the dogs into the zoo.

 Clarke Condé Photo

The USDA Animal and Plant Health Inspection Service (APHIS) reported finding “several potential areas on the perimeter fence” of the Spring River Zoo that could have been used last month by a pack of at least three dogs to enter the zoo and fatally maul three Barbary sheep and one wallaby housed within.

The inspection was conducted on Dec. 29, hours after employees entered the zoo to feed animals in the morning and discovered the dogs still inside the facility. The zoo animals were killed either early that day or late in the evening the previous day, according to the report.