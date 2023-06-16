A foot pursuit by police of a local man in downtown Roswell Tuesday ended with his arrest.
Jonathan Acosta, 33, was charged with one count each of disorderly conduct and resisting, evading or obstructing an officer after he was caught by officers at about 4:17 p.m. at the intersection of North Main Street and Fourth Street, according to a criminal complaint filed Wednesday in Chaves County Magistrate Court.
Electronic court records indicate Acosta was unable to be arraigned Wednesday. He is being held without bond pending arraignment and while undergoing a competency evaluation.
As of press time Thursday, no name of an attorney representing Acosta was in court records that could be reached for comment
Police were reportedly called after Acosta made threats to blow up a building in the 200 block of West Second Street. When police spotted Acosta, they tried to inform him of his criminal trespass, but he reportedly took off running. Later, he tried hiding behind vehicles parked south of the Municipal Courthouse at 420 N. Richardson Ave.
When the officers pursuing him activated the lights on their vehicle, Acosta ran west. Officers got out of their vehicle and ordered Acosta to stop. He reportedly responded by looking back at them and continuing to run, as officers followed him on foot.
Acosta proceeded west on Fourth Street and crossed Main Street before the officers apprehended Acosta on the other side. Officers pushed him into a trash can. Acosta, who had a laceration on his head, was subsequently taken to an area hospital.
Per court records, when later interviewed by police, Acosta admitted to seeing the officers pursuing him and heard their commands to stop, but he did not do so “due to being scared of going to jail.”
Electronic court records state Acosta has had at least two previous encounters with police in recent months. He was charged with criminal trespassing in April for coming into a hotel, despite being ordered to leave multiple times.
In May, Acosta was charged again with criminal trespass for frequently coming onto the property of the Roswell Police Station at 128 W. Second St. and occupying the restroom in the front lobby for long periods.
Both cases on charges of criminal trespass are currently pending.