Jonathan Acosta

Acosta

A foot pursuit by police of a local man in downtown Roswell Tuesday ended with his arrest.

Jonathan Acosta, 33, was charged with one count each of disorderly conduct and resisting, evading or obstructing an officer after he was caught by officers at about 4:17 p.m. at the intersection of North Main Street and Fourth Street, according to a criminal complaint filed Wednesday in Chaves County Magistrate Court.