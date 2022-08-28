20220828-RobCoon.jpg

Lisa Dunlap Photo

Rob Coon, an Alien City Dragway LLC board member, makes his case for a better lease arrangement to members of the Roswell City Council Legal Committee during a Thursday meeting at City Hall.

 Lisa Dunlap Photo

The operators of the Alien City Dragway at the Roswell Air Center are back before city officials to ask for their help in negotiating a new lease, with City Manager Joe Neeb saying that city staff are willing to talk about it.

“We have been out there 27 years,” said Rob Coon, a former Chaves County sheriff and one of three board members for the dragway organization, Alien City Dragway LLC.