The operators of the Alien City Dragway at the Roswell Air Center are back before city officials to ask for their help in negotiating a new lease, with City Manager Joe Neeb saying that city staff are willing to talk about it.
“We have been out there 27 years,” said Rob Coon, a former Chaves County sheriff and one of three board members for the dragway organization, Alien City Dragway LLC.
Coon spoke to members of the Roswell City Council Legal Committee during a Thursday afternoon meeting.
"Please let us keep our track, and please let us know pretty soon so that we can tell our racers at our last race probably in November, 'Hey, guys, guess what? We are going to keep the track next year. Please come back,'” he said.
Coon described the dragway property as consisting of the drag strip and two World War II-era Quonset huts, plus bleachers and a timing system that the dragway organization installed at its own expense and effort. The 35 acres is at 72 Lamay St., just to the east of the secured, fenced airfield.
Coon said the organization is a responsible tenant and that the drag strip is an important part of the community, a source of family-friendly entertainment. During special events, he said, it is also a major tourist draw that has attracted as many as 8,500 people. The organization also has raised money or toys for charitable purposes, he said, and the dragway keeps people from racing on city streets. Coon added that he and the other board members have never taken a dime of income generated for themselves, instead reinvesting it in the business or using it for prize money.
“You can come out for $15 and stay all day long and watch some good racing and touch the cars,” he said. “NHRA (National Hot Rod Association) is the biggest sanctioned body in racing, so we are a part of that.”
Concerns originally flared up in February, when Coon and the other board members learned what the city intended to charge for rent if they renewed the lease, which had expired in November 2021. Instead of keeping rent at $584 a month or close to that, Air Center staff said that they needed to comply with Federal Aviation Administration rules and charge its commercial tenants fair market value.
The city's offer was to charge 10 cents a square foot. That would make rent $15,592 a month. Air Center staff also said that the proposed amount was the minimum rate. The “preferred” fair market value was 25 cents a square foot, which would mean rent of about $35,028 a month.
Because the Alien City Dragway organization couldn't pay anything close to 10 cents a square foot, the board members reached a short-term compromise that they immediately asked city officials to reconsider, also taking to social media to ask their fans and drivers to speak on their behalf and circulating a petition.
The compromise allowed the organization to pay the $584 a month rent for 2022, but with the condition that the group would vacate the property by Jan. 1, 2023. In February, Air Center Deputy Director Steve Christopher said that he was surprised to hear that dragway officials were upset about the compromise because they had agreed to the proposal.
The matter has been delayed since February because the city announced at a tenant meeting that month that it would place a moratorium on signing most new leases or lease renewals until June in response to several different issues raised by various Air Center tenants.
Neeb acknowledged at the time that the delay was in part due to the March municipal elections and how that would affect committee membership and consideration of leases. Coon noted on Thursday that Tim Jennings, the new Roswell mayor, supports the dragway.
Neeb also said in February that the delay would give time for tenants and city staff to discuss how decisions are made. He agreed that a significant part of the reasoning involves FAA requirements, including those that require airports to make decisions leading to financial self-sufficiency. But he said it also has to do with Air Center economic development feasibility studies that recommend that the city lease Air Center property for aviation-related enterprises whenever possible and raise historically low rents to current rates.
Legal Committee Chairman Ed Heldenbrand asked for Neeb to be involved in new lease discussions with the dragway representatives and promised Coon that the committee would review the matter later.
Neeb said he and Air Center staff will explore what options might be available.
“The challenges with the FAA are kind of there,” Neeb said. “We have to treat all classifications of businesses the same. But there is room for those conversations.”
