The city of Roswell and Alien City Dragway LLC have agreed after more than a year of negotiations on a new lease that will allow the National Hot Rod Association-sanctioned drag strip to continue operating at a Roswell Air Center property.
The agreement was one of six Air Center leases and 12 other matters passed without Roswell City Council discussion as part of a consent agenda approved 9-0 during a Thursday night meeting at the Roswell Convention Center.
“I think we are extremely proud of this accomplishment,” said Bud Kunkel, chairman of the city's Airport Advisory Commission during the Thursday meeting.
Kunkel, a retired professional appraiser, worked with staff to come up with a fair market value for the 35 acres of land and two Quonset huts at 72 Lamay St. for a lease agreement acceptable to all parties.
“Since November of last year, the staff at the Air Center and our commission has worked diligently to develop a lease so that the tenant, the FAA [Federal Aviation Administration] and the commission, Legal Committee and, ultimately tonight, the City Council can finally complete this long process,“ Kunkel said. “Your Airport Advisory Commission and airport staff have accomplished something that should be good for the drag strip, the Air Center and for the quality of life of Roswell.”
City Attorney Hess Yntema confirmed for city councilors that concerns raised in prior committee meetings, including insurance and environmental liability coverage, have been resolved so that the lease could be finalized.
The five-year lease starting Feb. 1 is for $1,050 a month for the first year, with annual increases of 3% or at the Consumer Price Index rate, whichever is greater.
The monthly rate is a big increase over the $584 a month that the operators had been paying under the previous lease, which expired in November 2021. But it is a lot less than what former Air Center staff offered in early 2022: 10 cents a square foot, or $15,592 a month, which the former employees said was the amount that FAA protocols and regulations indicated needed to be charged to meet fair market values for airport property and to ensure that the Air Center's business practices were designed to create financial self-sufficiency.
When the dragway partners said that there was no way they could afford $15,592 a month, the city offered the alternative that they could continue the lease at the $584 a month rate, but that the operators would have to vacate the property they had used for about 28 years by Jan. 1, 2023. Instead, the business partners took their concerns to city and local business officials, circulated a protest petition and used social media to ask supporters to speak up on their behalf, which led city officials to agree to renegotiate.
Kunkel said he and Air Center employees came up with the current lease amount by determining a fair market per-acre price based on median sales prices for land in the area and factoring in a 3.5% annual rate of return.
George Stephenson, one of the Alien City Dragway board members, said that a Saturday meeting with racers, who he said have pledged their support for the drag strip and help with race promotions, has him feeling better about the situation because the lease and related costs are high.
“It is tough one,” Stephenson said about the lease, “just because that environmental insurance is … much more than I thought it would be. But we are going to live with it.”
Before COVID and the problem with the lease, the drag strip had attracted about 12,000 to 15,000 people a year and hosted some large events that brought tourists to the area. Stephenson said this first year back probably will not be as strong, but that business is expected to recover after that.
He added that racers are expected to be back at the track in March for tests and that the first big race, a “Triple 6's” race sponsored by Tate Branch Auto Group, has been scheduled for April 7-8.
Lisa Dunlap can be reached at 575-622-7710, ext. 351, or reporter02@rdrnews.com.
