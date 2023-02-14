The city of Roswell and Alien City Dragway LLC have agreed after more than a year of negotiations on a new lease that will allow the National Hot Rod Association-sanctioned drag strip to continue operating at a Roswell Air Center property.

The agreement was one of six Air Center leases and 12 other matters passed without Roswell City Council discussion as part of a consent agenda approved 9-0 during a Thursday night meeting at the Roswell Convention Center.