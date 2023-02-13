A man who was wanted by police for reportedly firing as many as 40 gunshots at a house last Tuesday is now in custody following a brief foot chase with law enforcement over the weekend.
The Roswell Police Department issued a press release late Saturday night indicating that 19-year-old Justino Martinez of Roswell was apprehended by officers at about 8 p.m. in west Roswell.
Martinez was arrested and is charged with three counts of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon as well as two counts each of child abuse and shooting at an occupied dwelling. He also faces one count each of conspiracy to commit shooting at an occupied dwelling; contributing to the delinquency of a minor and resisting, evading or obstructing an officer.
Per the press release, police encountered Martinez after detectives received information that Martinez was staying at a 1600 block West Alameda Street home. Police personnel who were in the area Saturday witnessed Martinez leave the residence. He then walked east on Alameda before turning south on Wyoming Avenue.
Officers then activated the emergency lights on their vehicle and called out Martinez's name over their PA system before he then allegedly ran through two backyards. He was subsequently tased by police and taken into custody.
The charges against Martinez are in relation to an early Tuesday morning shooting outside a house in the 700 block of East Fifth Street at about 3:20 a.m. According to investigators three adults and three children ages 2, 6 and 8 were in the house when Martinez reportedly fired as many as 40 rounds at it. No one was injured.
Martinez was a passenger in a vehicle that drove up and stopped in front of the house. He then got out of the house and opened fire on the residence. Martinez then allegedly got back into the vehicle which then drove away, according.
Investigators believe a gun they found the next day during a search in another location was the one used in the Fifth Street shooting.
The driver of the vehicle was later identified as 16-year-old Angel Trujillo. He was arrested last Wednesday night and charged with three counts of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, two counts each of child abuse and shooting at an occupied dwelling and one count of conspiracy to commit shooting at an occupied dwelling.
According to the press release, both men are believed to have been involved in other drive-by shootings, including one last Wednesday night just before 8 p.m. that targeted a 700 block of Orchard Avenue house.
