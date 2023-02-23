A local judge has ruled a Roswell man who allegedly fired more than 40 rounds from an AR-15 rifle hitting his aunt's home, will be held without bond until his trial.
Following a Friday hearing in 5th Judicial District Court in Chaves County, District Judge James Hudson granted a motion by the Office of the District Attorney to hold 19-year-old Justino Martinez in pretrial detention pending trial or until otherwise ordered by the court.
Martinez's attorney Frank Rio could not be reached for comment about the decision before press time Wednesday.
In a written summary of findings presented at the hearing, Hudson wrote the shooting, along with another that Martinez is believed to have carried out less than 24 hours before on a 700 block of North Orchard Avenue home, demonstrate the considerable threat he could pose upon release.
“The danger to the victim is extremely significant. The danger is this simple: Defendant obtain(s) firearms and will try to kill people including the victim, her children, the victim of the other shooting and other innocent members of the community,” Hudson wrote.
He added the court weighed alternatives to pretrial detention that could have allowed Martinez to be released, but with conditions that would reasonably assure the safety of the victims. These included house arrest, imposition of a curfew, a no-contact order and/or outfitting him with a GPS monitor.
“None of those could provide a meaningful deterrent or control to keep Defendant from obtaining firearms and trying to kill others. At best, they are illusory deterrents or controls,” Hudson wrote.
Electronic court records indicate that Martinez is charged with three counts of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and two counts each of child abuse and shooting at an occupied dwelling. Additionally, he is charged with one count each of contributing to the delinquency of a minor, criminal damage to property over $1,000 and conspiracy to commit criminal damage over $1,000. He also pled not guilty to one count of resisting, evading or obstructing an officer following his capture.
The 16-year-old male who reportedly drove Martinez to the address where the shooting happened is charged with three counts of aggravated assault (deadly weapon), two counts of child abuse, shooting at an occupied dwelling and conspiracy to commit shooting at an occupied dwelling.
Martinez is accused of firing an AR-15 rifle at the 700 block of E. Fifth St. house where his aunt resides on Feb. 7 at 3:20 a.m. Martinez's aunt and others, including several small children, who were in the house at the time were not injured.
Police arrested Martinez on the evening of Feb. 11 after he was seen leaving a 1600 block of W. Alameda St. address. When officers approached him, it touched off a foot chase that ended after Martinez was tased by officers.
Court records indicate surveillance video from a nearby home shows a red Cadillac, reportedly driven by the 16-year-old, pull up to the E. Fifth St. home and drop off a man investigators believe was Martinez. The man, who is shown holding what is described as a small rifle-style firearm, then unleashes a hail of gunfire on the house before getting back into the Cadillac, which then drives away.
When questioned by investigators, Martinez's aunt told them that he is the only person she could think of who would shoot up her house. According to court records, the incident coincided with the two-year anniversary of another shooting carried out against the woman by Martinez's brothers.
Prosecutors say there is ample evidence against Martinez, including Feb. 7 surveillance video of his residence from less than 10 minutes after the shooting, in which a red Cadillac is shown pulling up before Martinez is shown exiting the vehicle with an AR-15 in his hands and wearing clothing identical to those worn by the shooter.
The next day, when police executed a search warrant on the house where Martinez was dropped off on Feb. 7 after the shooting, they discovered an AR-15 in the house along with live ammunition and a significant number of Xanax pills.
Photos posted on Martinez's Facebook page of him posing with guns were also cited as evidence of the danger he presents.
Court records also mention that when the Roswell Police Department posted information on its Facebook page that Martinez was wanted in connection with the shooting, he “liked” the message and later posted “Oh that's me” with a laughing emoji.
Breaking news reporter Alex Ross can be contacted at 575-622-7710, ext. 301, or breakingnews@rdrnews.com.
