Justino Martinez at the time of his arrest.

 Submitted Photo/RPD

A local judge has ruled a Roswell man who allegedly fired more than 40 rounds from an AR-15 rifle hitting his aunt's home, will be held without bond until his trial.

Following a Friday hearing in 5th Judicial District Court in Chaves County, District Judge James Hudson granted a motion by the Office of the District Attorney to hold 19-year-old Justino Martinez in pretrial detention pending trial or until otherwise ordered by the court.