A local man accused of trying to sell methamphetamine will be allowed to remain free while awaiting trial.
Electronic court records state Judge E.J. Fouratt allowed Kenny Storie, 40, of Roswell, to be released on his own recognizance after appearing by phone at an appearance in Chaves County Magistrate Court Friday.
Storie also pleaded not guilty to one count each of trafficking a controlled substance, possession with intent to distribute; and tampering with evidence.
According to court records, Storie was served with a warrant Thursday on the charges that originated from a July 6 incident, where Storie allegedly Facebook-messaged someone and tried to sell them methamphetamine, not knowing the person he messaged was a Roswell police detective.
Storie agreed to meet with the person that afternoon at a West Mathews Street apartment complex, according to court records. When he stepped out of the apartment building, Storie was approached by police and is alleged to have thrown two bags of a white substance later identified as methamphetamine on the ground near a truck.
Officers on the scene retrieved the bags, which were tested and found to be 5.8 grams of methamphetamine, according to court documents.
After obtaining a warrant, officers searched Storie's apartment, where they reportedly found baggies and a digital scale with white crystalline powder on it.
No name of an attorney representing Storie was listed in electronic court records as of Friday.