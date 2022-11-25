A man accused of drug trafficking was released without bond Monday following an appearance in Chaves County Magistrate Court.
Electronic court records indicate Judge E.J Fouratt ordered Edward Garcia, 23, of Roswell, released on his own recognizance while awaiting possible trial on one count of trafficking controlled substances.
Garcia was served an arrest warrant Nov. 18 on the charge that stems from a July 20 search of his 1600 block of Jackson Avenue residence by agents of the Chaves County Metro Narcotics Task Force.
According to court records, the search was part of an investigation related to a purchase of Fentanyl that had taken place at the house.
When police arrived at the residence, Garcia did not answer and they had to use a battering ram to get inside. When police entered, they reportedly found Garcia inside the bathroom, appearing to have taken a shower. He was then taken into custody.
Court records state when they searched the residence, 140 blue pills that later were confirmed to be Fentanyl were found in a shoe box inside what appeared to be a child's bedroom. An AR-15 rifle; a handgun; a digital scale; $70 in cash and an iPhone were allegedly also found in the house.
When police later searched the cellphone, they learned it belonged to Garcia and contained text messages related to drug transactions made with several other phone numbers.