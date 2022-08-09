Michael Payne decided that he wanted to help remember the unrecognized when he chose his Eagle Scout service project.
The team that worked on the project at Payne's direction at the city-owned South Park Cemetery completed their work in April, and the project was approved about three weeks ago by the Scouts' Board of Review. That review process has given Payne the rank of Eagle Scout, the highest level of achievement in the Boy Scouts of America organization.
Payne, 15, a University High School student, chose to lead a volunteer team that created concrete markers with the names and burial dates for 25 grave sites. Previously the graves had no headstones because they are in the public section reserved for free burials.
“When I noticed things before, they just had a concrete placard with a number,” Payne said. “Everyone deserves to be recognized for living. Everyone deserves to have a stone with their name on it.”
Ruben Esquivel, the superintendent for South Park Cemetery, said that he thinks the project will help people looking for loved ones.
“This helps the cemetery because it helps identify the people,” he said. “A lot of time the public is searching for someone, and we know where they are in our books, but they are not able to just walk and identify who is there.”
Payne estimated that he dedicated about 106 hours to the project after deciding on it in January. In addition to coordinating with Esquivel, he made schedules, developed cost estimates, purchased supplies and materials, and recruited volunteers from his church, Scouts and among family and friends.
On April 23, about 20 volunteers did the work, mixing the concrete, pouring the markers and etching names and burial dates in the headstones.
According to Patrick Smith, field director with the Conquistador Council, Eagle Scout candidates must act as leaders and organizers of their service projects, rather than the workers, to be successful. The completed projects also must be approved of by their beneficiaries, in this case, South Park Cemetery.
“The project should be of lasting benefit to the community outside of the Boy Scouts organization,” he said.
The 25 burial sites that Payne and his team worked with are from 1903 to about 1920, with 14 of those being for babies and children.
Future community volunteers can continue the project, said Cheryl Payne, Michael's mother. She said she was told that South Park Cemetery has about 1,000 grave sites that lack headstones showing the deceased people's names.
She added that she is proud of her son for his achievements, including as an Eagle Scout.
Payne has been involved with the Scouts since he was 9 and in the first grade in Colorado. He has since earned 36 merit badges, including the 13 required for the Eagle Scout rank. He also received all four levels of religious medals awarded, which signifies his work with local churches and pastors. In Roswell, he has been a member of Troop 72, led by Howard and Carol Parman.
“I enjoyed the adventure of doing different and exciting things that not everybody gets to do,” Payne said.
Payne said he now intends to concentrate on high school and his goal of pursuing an engineering technology degree in college.
