U.S. Sen. Martin Heinrich

U.S. Sen. Martin Heinrich at a rally this past August in Albuquerque in support of Constitutional Amendment one which passed in November with 70% of the vote in New Mexico. 

 Clarke Condé Photo

A resolution granting congressional approval for New Mexico's recent voter-backed proposal to withdraw more money from the state's Permanent fund and using it for early childhood education has been included in a massive congressional spending bill.

New Mexico Senators Martin Heinrich and Ben Ray Lujan, along with U.S. Reps. Melanie Stansbury and Teresa Leger Fernandez said in a joint statement Tuesday that the language is part of the $1.7 trillion Omnibus Spending bill being considered by Congress.