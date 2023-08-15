Early childhood educators gather to share ideas — for the teacher in all of us

Sam, bone tired after working 10 hours without a break, has to swing by the grocery store on the way home, her hungry children squabbling in the back seat. And then a fellow driver cuts her off in traffic. Sam finds herself swallowing choice words.
We all have decisions to make at the grocery store — and in how we demonstrate civil behavior for our children.
“Parents are a child’s first teacher,” says Esmeralda Jaramillo, a presenter at the inaugural Chaves County Early Childhood Conference. If a parent gets cut off in traffic, they should react how they would want their child to behave if someone snatched their stuffed toy. “We have to model appropriate behavior.”
Last Friday’s free conference, which inspired collaboration among educators and child care providers throughout the community, took place at Eastern New Mexico University-Roswell and featured four sessions following a keynote by retired Judge Freddie Romero. Session breaks were a flurry of enthusiastic conversation with people eager to talk with one another and share ideas about educating and caring for children from birth to age eight.
“We’re all working toward the same goal,” said Sally Green, Early Childhood Coordinator with the Roswell Independent School District and a 'Sector Connector' with 100% Chaves County. “We decided a conference would be one of the best ways to collaborate with other child care facilities and professionals in our community.”
The Instructional Technology Center was packed with over two hundred participants, including providers and educators from Head Start, RISD, Pecos Valley Cooperative, Los Pasitos Family Services and others.
“We tried to get the Convention Center,” Green explained during a session break, “but it was already booked. We had so many people who wanted to participate.” The event was buoyant with the energy of a new school year; friendly, interested faces — model students — smiled from every table.
Kelley Alsup, executive director of Pecos Valley Cooperative, confirms that “early childhood education is an important priority across the state. And having this many people come together for a common cause is great.” Education involves many interested individuals beyond the classroom.
Participants learned about supporting families socially and emotionally; how to use dance and movement to enhance learning and healthy brain development; and how to respond to challenging behaviors in children.
Teachers and caregivers also learned self-care strategies and how to avoid burnout — often cited by those who decide to leave education. Green herself wisely puts into practice the objective of rest; when asked if she ever takes a ‘me day’ from her big job coordinating early childhood educators and child care providers, she said with a smile, “I do.”
Katie Gray, a school psychologist, delivered a session partly about positive reinforcement as a tool for teaching. If we want a child to complete their homework, for example, we can figure out what motivates them (often it’s computer time, Gray noted) and give them a reward when they complete a task. “When you finish the assignment, you get five minutes on your iPad,” Gray shared as an example.
Gray explained children need to be well-fed, confident in themselves and safe to thrive in school. “There are so many needs that come before education.” Students need to know they’re protected, secure, sheltered — and that they belong. “We need to know these things before we can learn.”
Parents may be going through trauma themselves. “Maybe they’re trying to get through the day,” Mireya Ayres emphasized, who delivered a panel with Jaramillo and Monica Kelly. “Maybe they’re trying to get through the hour.” Being sensitive to parents’ potential stresses and traumas builds connection.
Clear routines help children feel secure and ready to learn. “Children and adults thrive when they have a routine,” Ayers indicated. “Once you have a routine, children feel safe.” Staying off your cellphone and being present with a child builds their emotional health. “Giving all your attention to your child eases tantrums" because your child doesn't need to act out to get your recognition.
The words we use around children relay what we think of them. “We are how people see us,” Gray describes. For this reason, educators and caregivers should be careful about conversation when kids are around. “Ask yourself: if this was my child, what would I want for them?” Imagining every child as your own creates a cheerful, positive environment.
We are all teachers when we interact with children. The next time we’re cut off in traffic, we can be calm, generous, and patient — knowing our kids are watching.
Being an early childhood educator takes resolve, empathy, a clear game plan and a dash of good humor. “If you keep showing up,” Gray told the group, “you’re doing good work.”
