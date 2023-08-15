Early childhood educators gather to share ideas — for the teacher in all of us

Over 200 childcare providers and educators collaborated with one another at the first-ever Chaves County Early Childhood Conference last Friday.

 Sarah Treschl Photo

Sam, bone tired after working 10 hours without a break, has to swing by the grocery store on the way home, her hungry children squabbling in the back seat. And then a fellow driver cuts her off in traffic. Sam finds herself swallowing choice words.

We all have decisions to make at the grocery store — and in how we demonstrate civil behavior for our children.