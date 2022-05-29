A small group of high school seniors reminisced about high school years shaded by COVID-19 and its restrictions that kept them away from each other and school facilities, and about their hard work and persistence, as they became 2022 graduates of Early College High School during commencement exercises Saturday morning in Pueblo Auditorium.
The school that allows students to take college courses and sometimes complete college certificates and degrees while earning their high school diplomas had 21 graduates this year.
The group included 14 who had earned associate’s degrees or college certificates at Eastern New Mexico University-Roswell and a young man who has joined the U.S. Army. The class also included six honor graduates.
Common themes in the talks by the six student speakers included how hard they had to work and how much they sacrificed — including opting out of extracurricular school activities such as chorus and athletics — by enrolling in Early College High School. They also thanked friends, family and teachers.
Salutatorian Samma Ali asked the crowd of fellow graduates, Roswell Independent School District administrators and board members, ENMU-Roswell President Shawn Powell, and an auditorium full of families and friends to join in a moment of silence to remember the tragedy of the school shooting on Tuesday in Uvalde, Texas.
Ali said she has been taught and believes in pushing herself. She said she turned the boredom brought by the COVID shutdowns and restrictions into motivation to start her own business making keychains that has now processed more than 500 orders from 48 states and seven countries.
“I would like to congratulate each one of you for challenging yourselves by taking college classes, receiving certificates or even for graduating with associate’s degrees all during your high school careers,” she said. She added that classmates should “continue to challenge yourselves in whatever path you choose to take and strive to be the best version of yourself.”
Valedictorian Vikram Repalle looked to inspiration from both musician Snoop Dogg and physicist Albert Einstein, saying that Snoop Dogg has famously urged people to work to be the best at what they do, no matter what that is, while quoting Einstein as saying, “Only a life lived for others is a life worthwhile.”
Principal Ramon Miramontes spoke in Spanish from a poem by Antonio Machado and translated it as, “Traveler, your footprints are your only road, nothing else. Traveler, there is no road. You make your own path as you go.”
He told the graduates that the school appreciated their commitment and their manifesting the diligence, cooperation, good work ethics, courage and the strength represented by the school’s mascot, the griffin.
“Class of 2022,” Miramontes said, “be confident that with your knowledge, skills, commitment, courage, wisdom and support gained from your family and the extraordinary staff of Early College High School, you have the opportunity to truly be in charge of your own fate and your own path.”
