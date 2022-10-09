This week voters in Chaves County and across New Mexico will receive their first chance to vote in the coming election.
County Clerk Cindy Fuller said starting Tuesday, Oct. 11 county residents can come to the Chaves County Administrative Center at 1 St. Mary's Place to vote in person, request an absentee ballot and register to vote. Election Day is Nov. 8.
Until Nov. 5, early voting opportunities there will be available Monday through Friday between the hours of 8 a.m. and 5 p.m. People in order to vote are instructed to go to the south entrance of the building, known as Area D.
Starting Oct. 22 and ending Nov. 5, a second voting location will be at the Roswell Mall. It will operate Tuesday through Saturday from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. A third early voting site will be open at the Hagerman Joy Center at 503 East Argyle St. on Oct. 25 and 27, as well as on Nov. 1 and 3, from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Fuller said same-day voter registration during the early voting period will be offered only at the Administrative Building. However, on Election Day, same-day voter registration services will be available at 12 different voting locations.
To register to vote on the same day as casting a ballot, an individual must present a New Mexico driver's license or photo ID, together with any document showing their address within the county, per information provided by the clerk's office.
A valid student ID, along with a current student fee statement containing an address within the county, can also be used for college students.
Those already registered will be asked their name, residential address and date of birth when they come to vote. Individuals who need to update any of that information can do so right at the Administrative Building, before they receive their ballot.
“There will be some signage and it will say same-day voter registration. So you can just go straight to the table and update, and then you can get in line to get your ballot. And by the time you get there, it should all be updated,” Fuller said.
Tuesday is also the first day absentee ballots can be mailed out and accepted.
In order to vote by mail, Fuller said, people must request an absentee ballot, fill out an application and return it to the clerk's office. They have until Nov. 3 to request a ballot. Nov. 4 is the last day the clerk's office can mail out a ballot.
But Fuller said people are encouraged to apply for an absentee ballot as soon as possible, so it can be sent out and received on time.
“It's a lot of back and forth with the mail within a very few days,” she said. Absentee ballots must be filled out and returned to the Clerk's Office by Nov. 8. at 7 p.m.
The clerk's office also invites the public to observe the certification of absentee and Election Day voting machines on Oct. 17 at 9 a.m. at the Administrative Center.
On the ballot across the state will be all six statewide elected offices, all three congressional districts, and 70 seats in the New Mexico House of Representatives. Two New Mexico Supreme Court Justices are in contested races, while a third faces a retention election. Two seats on the New Mexico Court of Appeals are also on the ballot. In Chaves County, there are no county-level contested races.
Voters will also decide on three proposed amendments to the constitution of the state of New Mexico, and three General Obligation bonds.
Breaking news reporter Alex Ross can be contacted at 575-622-7710, ext. 301, or at breakingnews@rdrnews.com.
Best trending stories from the week.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
You may occasionally receive promotions exclusive discounted subscription offers from the Roswell Daily Record. Feel free to cancel any time via the unsubscribe link in the newsletter you received. You can also control your newsletter options via your user dashboard by signing in.