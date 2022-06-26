A project to widen East Hobson Road is moving forward, with pavement work on the new road to begin next week.
Crews with contractor Constructors Inc. of Carlsbad began preparing for the new pavement using a method that is new to Roswell, full-depth reclamation using foamed asphalt, City Engineer Louis Najar said.
Diane Delane Baros, public information officer with New Mexico Department of Transportation, said NMDOT has used the process on numerous projects throughout all six of its districts in the state.
While the material is more costly, the process reduces the amount of equipment and time for building the road, Najar said.
According to information provided by NMDOT, 100% of the existing asphalt is reused, which reduces the need for mining of additional aggregates and oil for asphalt.
Instead of removing the existing asphalt, hauling it away and having to dispose of it, the process recycles the asphalt and mixes it with the foamed asphalt on the site.
“You’re not using as much equipment and less fuel,” Najar said.
It also decreases the impact to other roads because heavy trucks aren’t hauling loads of the old asphalt for disposal, Najar said.
Najar said the foamed asphalt process will reduce the amount of time the East Hobson project takes by about 40% compared to traditional road-building methods.
“The traditional method would cost $3 million. We’ll get this done for $1.6 million,” Najar said as he watched the three vehicles and crew doing the reclamation slowly move east Friday morning from Earl Cummings Loop.
The center vehicle, the reclaimer, grinds up the existing asphalt and the road’s base to a depth of six inches, Najar said. It then combines an emulsion from the front tanker truck and water from a tanker truck behind it. The result is a moist, chunky mixture that will be compacted and becomes the base for a pavement overlay.
Najar said Constructors Inc. plans to begin paving Monday, but that depends on the weather. The recycled base material must cure to a moisture level of 4% before it can be paved.
The National Weather Service in Albuquerque has forecast showers and thunderstorms from Saturday night through Tuesday.
Crews will test samples of the material in a laboratory for moisture content as well as density and strength before paving the new road, Najar said.
The East Hobson Road project began May 10, with crews constructing new shoulders on each side of the 3,600 feet of road between Earl Cummings Loop and the intersection of Chaves County’s Y-O Road.
The new road will include a center turning lane for left-hand turns from westbound traffic onto Earl Cummings Loop and deceleration and acceleration lanes at that intersection for eastbound traffic, Najar said.
The $1.6 million project was selected in a call for projects for 95% funding by NMDOT. Najar expects it will be completed in mid-July.
