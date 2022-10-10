The Roswell-Chaves County Economic Development Corp. has received state certification for being an economic development organization providing a “high level of expertise and technical support" to the area.
Seven organizations, including the local group, received the certification during the New Mexico Governor's Statewide Conference on Economic Development held Sept. 26-27 in Albuquerque, according to a news release issued Friday by the New Mexico Economic Development Department.
“The certification recognizes more than ever that no one can go it alone anymore. Economic development is a team sport and the state needs to work hand-in-hand with strong community partners to create better paying jobs across New Mexico and build family wealth,” Economic Development Secretary Alicia Keyes said.
Organizations can receive up to $40,000 annually from the state for their operations, with the possibility that the funding can be awarded for up to 10 years if the organizations are recertified each year.
The other agencies receiving certification were the Sandoval Economic Alliance, the Mesilla Valley Economic Development Alliance, the Greater Gallup Economic Development Corp., the Economic Development Corporation of Lea County, the Greater Raton Economic Development Corp. and the Carlsbad Department of Development.