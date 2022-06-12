The Roswell-Chaves County Economic Development Corp. will act as a “professional brokerage firm” to move funds between the city of Roswell and Ascent Aviation Services as the company constructs a hangar at the Roswell Air Center.
In exchange for its work, the EDC will receive $146,000, or 1% of the $14.6 million in public funding being used for the project.
The Roswell City Council voted 10-0 Thursday night to approve the one-year project service agreement with the EDC.
The group also voted unanimously for a related matter, an interim lease in which the EDC will rent the 10.65 acres of city property at West Earl Cummings Loop and Mathis Street at the Roswell Air Center until the hangar construction is completed. After completion, the lease will be between the city and STORE Capital, a financing group working with Ascent Aviation.
Ascent Aviation Services LLC, an aircraft maintenance, repair and overhaul (MRO) operation that has facilities near the Tucson International Airport and at Pinal Park in Marana, Arizona, announced in September 2020 that it would expand to Roswell in a deal that involves private investment, state funding, loans from the city and capital outlay funds provided by both the city of Roswell and Chaves County.
David Querio, president of Ascent Aviation, has said that he expects to hire about 100 aircraft maintenance workers and staff once local operations begin and to have about 360 employees within five years. He said Thursday that 25 employees are already here.
He also has said that he expects the large hangar and initial MRO work to be the first phase of operations. After five years, the company intends to expand its services to include converting commercial aircraft into freight or cargo planes. Another large hangar would be part of a later phase.
The city's decision came after it had bid out the "horizontal" — or foundation, utility and other site work — for the project twice and drew estimates far above the $14.6 million that the Roswell Air Center's engineering consultants have given as the cost. The first bid came in at $20.9 million. The lowest of the second round of bids came in at $18.7 million.
“From there, we actually went all the way back to the beginning conversation with the business where the business itself will handle the horizontal and the vertical,” City Manager Joe Neeb said. “And in order to do that, we have to work through the EDC in order to get this accomplished based on the mechanics of the project.”
Neeb said that Ascent Aviation has agreed to cover any cost overages above $14.6 million for the horizontal work. It also will select and manage all contractors.
If the city manages bidding, state procurement laws govern the process and in most circumstances will require a public and competitive bidding process. As an economic development project, however, sole sources for bids are allowed.
Querio told city councilors that the company already has invested a lot in the Roswell project and cannot afford for the horizontal work to go above $14.6 million.
The company is responsible for the vertical work, or the hangar itself, and is working with RUBB Building Systems to supply and erect the fabric and metal wide-body hangar.
“We are as invested in this as we have been from day one,” he said. “Our total ticket price — excluding any exceedances of $14.6 — we are putting $16.8 million in this project. That $14.6 million started out sub-$10 million before COVID started escalating. If I have to pay $18.8 million, this project is not economically viable for Ascent Aviation and we would stop it.”
Jim Mitchell, an owner of J&H Services Inc. and several other construction-related companies in Chaves County and New Mexico, expressed his concerns about the situation.
He said he supports the project and wants to see the jobs in town, especially because he is developing a large residential subdivision. But he was the lower bidder in the second bidding round and has concerns about how the cost can be significantly lowered unless the project is changed or unless future prospective contractors don't have to meet the same requirements he and other bidders did.
“If you are going to chop $4 million bucks off my number, you are not going to build what I was going to build,” Mitchell said. “There is no way. You might shave off some money out of it. A different contractor with a different approach can shave a little bit of money off of it. Four million dollars? That's not possible.”
Neeb read provisions of the city agreement with the EDC indicating that all federal and state laws and regulations have to be followed, which specifically mentioned workers' pay. He added that the state Construction Industries Division and the Roswell Air Center will ensure that it is built according to necessary standards.
EDC President Mike Espiritu stressed after the meeting that the EDC will not be choosing contractors and that the city has committed a maximum of $14.6 million to the horizontal work.
“I can't speak to what contractors can do it for,” Espiritu said, “But Ascent Aviation, the business, says they can get it done for that. And it is their responsibility to do.”
The Roswell-Chaves County Economic Development Corp. entered a similar agreement with the city for the buildout of a Roswell Air Center structure for the use of Red Mountain Arsenal, an ammunitions manufacturer. In that situation, EDC did serve as a construction manager and received 3% of the construction costs as a fee.
Lisa Dunlap can be reached at 575-622-7710, ext. 351, or at reporter02@rdrnews.com.