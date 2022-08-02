The Roswell-Chaves County Economic Development Corp. ended its 2021-22 fiscal year with $43,468 in net income before taxes, according to information presented in its annual report.
The report was distributed during the group's annual meeting on July 27 at the Instructional Technology Center on the Eastern New Mexico University-Roswell campus.
According to the annual report, the area's primary industrial and commercial business recruitment and development organization had revenues of $373,114, which included $126,618 from memberships, $150,000 from Chaves County and $96,000 from the city of Roswell.
Expenses were $344,623, with the largest category being for wages of $231,724.
Operating income was $28,491, but dividends, interest and other income added an additional $14,978 to total income.
The organization works to recruit businesses, retain businesses and grow jobs and private investment in the area. According to a letter in the annual report by RCCEDC President Mike Espiritu, the organization's efforts included visiting 480 existing businesses to find out their needs and ideas; assisting three companies that received Job Training Incentive Program funds of about $408,000 to support 46 new jobs; submitting 28 proposals regarding new business recruitments, with 16 still under consideration that could result in hundreds of new jobs; and managing a facade improvement grant program that helped two downtown businesses during the year.
The Economic Development Corp. also organized three job fairs open to employers countywide that attracted more than 300 job seekers; coordinated an employer workshop in cooperation with the city of Roswell and the New Mexico Department of Workforce Solutions; hosted two educational seminars for business leaders; worked with Xcel Energy to create a certified development-ready site at the Roswell Air Center; and continued its efforts to work with local high schools and colleges on career technical education programs that will prepare people for local jobs. In addition, the EDC continued to assist Ascent Aviation Services and Admiral Beverage as they construct facilities here.
During the meeting, the organization's board voted on new executive committee members for the 2022-23 year. They are Chairman Kurt Gass (MiMutual Mortgage), Vice Chairman Kyle Bullock (Bullock's Jewelry), Treasurer Saul Aguilar (Antigua and Los Cerritos restaurants), Secretary Steve Harris (Edward Jones) and Director Caleb Grant (Farm Bureau Financial Services).
New members of the board of directors to serve three-year terms are Desiree Rattan (Roswell Livestock & Farm Supply), Nicole Austin (Pioneer Bank), Tracey Noriega (Prospector LLC), Karen Jaramillo (International UFO Museum and Research Center), Jeremy Fuller (New Mexico Farm Credit), Ed Heldenbrand (Krumland Auto) and Daniel Lopez (Lopez Insurance).
