EDC's message: Ceiling and visibility unlimited

About 100 people attended the Roswell-Chaves County Economic Development Corporation’s 2023 Annual Meeting on Wednesday at the New Mexico Military Institute.
The overall tone was upbeat. Michael Espiritu, the corporation’s president and CEO, thanked area government officials, members and participants in the EDC and the community itself for the progress made during the 2022-23 operating year.
Among the efforts the EDC has been working on are more than 60 active projects that could result in addition of more than 8,000 area jobs.
“They don’t come overnight but we keep working,” Espiritu said. “I pledge our continued commitment toward a stronger region for economic prosperity.”
Four local companies received Jobs Training Incentive Program awards from the state. These awards are for expanding or relocating businesses to pay for classroom and on-the-job training. The EDC’s Business Retention and Expansion Visits can help businesses work their way through a variety of challenges, for example.
With the collaborative efforts of so many this upcoming year “shows promise for our community.”
The event’s keynote speaker was Terry Matter, the vice chairman of the Reno Air Races Association in Nevada, which has begun searching for a new location to hold the National Championship Air Races and Airshow in 2025.
“People come from all over the world,” Matter said.
He also noted that while Reno itself is known as a “special event town” the races and air show are an “iconic event.”
Roswell Air Center is among the locations interested in hosting the event, which officially began in 1966. It has been held each year since, except because of two tragic occasions: In 2001 because of the September 11 attacks and in 2020 due to the pandemic, he explained.
Matter talked about what the association has been doing at the Reno-Stead Airport, where the last air races will go on this September. An air show at Reno-Stead will mark the event’s 60th anniversary.
He explained that the Reno Tahoe Airport Authority didn’t renew its contract with the association because of increased growth. It was also reported that the cost of insurance for the event had increased significantly.
Matter explained that presenting the event boasts several race categories, numerous activities on the ground and an unparalleled variety of aircraft in the air and on display. It requires up to 1,200 volunteers. Members of local service organizations also provide assistance.
“Without them, we couldn’t put on the event,” Matter noted.
To compare, the Albuquerque International Balloon Fiesta has about 900 volunteers helping put on that event, according to Volunteer Match.
About 60,000 people attend the event each day.
While the event itself last a few days, it requires about three weeks between the start of setting up and the completion of removing tents, displays, equipment and focused areas.
There were 52,000 hotel rooms occupied by people coming to the event.
The association is also looking for a new title sponsor to add its name to the event, which had been the Stihl National Championship Air Races and Airshow for the past several years.
