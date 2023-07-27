EDC's message: Ceiling and visibility unlimited

Terry Matter, vice-chairman of the Reno Air Races Association, was the keynote speaker at the Roswell-Chaves County Economic Development Corporation's 2023 Annual Meeting, which was held Wednesday at the New Mexico Military Institute. 

 Terri Harber Photo

About 100 people attended the Roswell-Chaves County Economic Development Corporation’s 2023 Annual Meeting on Wednesday at the New Mexico Military Institute.

The overall tone was upbeat. Michael Espiritu, the corporation’s president and CEO, thanked area government officials, members and participants in the EDC and the community itself for the progress made during the 2022-23 operating year.