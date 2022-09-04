The state has released the first comprehensive student assessment results since 2019, with the percentage of public school students who showed proficiencies in early literacy, language arts, math and science at 34% or lower, but with wide variations among schools and student categories.
Lake Arthur Municipal Schools outperformed the state proficiency level in English language arts by 12 points, while the percentage of Dexter elementary and middle school students who were proficient in language arts was two points above the state average.
But, for the most part, the public school districts in Chaves County had proficiency ratings equal to or a few points below the state levels.
Individual student test scores will be provided soon by teachers, with the Public Education Department also providing a “family portal” in English and Spanish on its website beginning Sept. 16 to help parents understand the reports.
The PED expects to begin its virtual meetings with school leaders next week, and local school district officials said they will start sharing information with the board members this month and plan individual talks with parents and guardians after that.
State officials discuss new assessment tools
Public Education Department officials explained that the New Mexico K-12 student population differs from that in other states in several ways. The groups in the 2021-22 assessments included 17.7% who are English learners; 17.5% with disabilities, which is higher than the national average; and 73.8% receiving free or reduced lunch, an indication of economic disadvantage that can impact student performance.
Public Education Secretary Kurt Steinhaus said during a Thursday press conference that the “New Mexico Balanced Assessment System,” which has many different components, will help schools and parents determine how to bolster student learning. He also said that the assessments are providing reliable data.
“Today's release sets a brand new baseline from which to track progress and show results over time,” Steinhaus said.
When the pandemic hit in spring 2020, New Mexico public schools were granted waivers regarding state-level assessments that aligned with federal educational guidelines. Testing resumed in spring 2021, but New Mexico and other states were not required to meet the 95% participation requirements. Therefore, state officials consider those results to be "limited."
For spring 2022, preliminary data puts participation for the grades involved in state assessments at about 95%, said Matt Goodlaw, PED director of research and evaluation accountability.
Goodlaw said that 476,000 end-of-year assessments occurred in 2022. Specialized tests were given to English learners and students with disabilities, but students in grades 3-8 were assessed in math and language arts with the Measures of Students Success and Achievement (MSSA) test. Students in 11th grade took the SAT School Day test for math and language arts. Students in fifth, eighth and 11th grades took the Assessment of Science Readiness test for science. K-2 students took the Istation tests for early literacy.
According to PED data, 156,083 students participated in language arts assessment, with statewide proficiency of 34%. For math, 156,066 students were assessed, with 25% at proficient or higher levels.
For science, 66,830 students were tested, with 33% at or above proficiency.
Statewide 60,735 K-2 students were tested for early literacy, with 31% being proficient or advanced, according to Goodlaw, but 27% according to the posted data.
“We still observe substantial disparities between our student groups, as disaggregated by race, ethnicities, gender and our most vulnerable students,” Goodlaw said.
Goodlaw said that the PED does not consider low proficiency as acceptable and will work with schools and districts to close “opportunity gaps” that result in lower achievement.
Steinhaus said some of the state initiatives to improve instruction include helping districts hire more licensed teachers, implementing “structured literacy” to train teachers on the “science of reading,” introducing a new “Math is Me” initiative for middle schools and working to pass a new state law that would develop student attendance plans for schools.
Lynn Vásquez, division director for assessment and learning management systems, described the New Mexico Balanced Assessment System as consisting of teacher, school and district assessments and tests during the school year to aid teaching strategies and curriculum choices, as well as the end-of-year testing to measure proficiencies.
Vásquez added that the new assessment system also provides the changes that state officials, teachers, parents and students wanted to see: reducing the amount of time devoted to testing, getting results faster without sacrificing rigor, allowing New Mexico educators rather than educators from many different states to lead decision-making regarding assessments, and reducing the achievement levels from five to four. In addition, state public education officials are working to meet the requirements of the federal Yazzie-Martinez lawsuit decision to be transparent about student and school performance.
Steinhaus, Vásquez and Goodlaw said that valid comparisons cannot be made between the 2022 MSSA results to the pre-pandemic assessments of 2019 when the Partnership for Assessment of Readiness for College and Careers (PARCC) was used. They gave several reasons for that, including the differences in a national test such as PARCC and the New Mexico-specific MSSA test and the difference in student populations over the years.
Local officials discuss results
The percentage of students testing proficient or above in the Roswell Independent School District was slightly below the state levels in all the categories, according to posted data.
It had 4,899 students test in English language arts, with 32% proficient or above. In early literacy, 25% of the 1,912 students tested were proficient or above. In math, 4,890 students tested and 22% were proficient or above. For science, 30% of the 2,182 students tested as proficient or advanced.
The percentage of students in the county's next largest public school system, Dexter Consolidated School District, who tested proficient or advanced was similar to the statewide results. For English language arts, 34% of the 414 students ranked as proficient or above, according to the state's posted data. But Dexter Superintendent Heather Garner noted that the proficiency rate for third through eighth grades was 36%, two points higher than the state rate.
For early literacy, 155 students were tested and 30% were proficient or advanced. For science, 32% of 174 students tested proficient or better. The percentage of math proficient students was not specified by state data, but Garner said that it was 21% for grades 3-8.
Garner said that Dexter staff were “excited to celebrate our wins, but also look forward to working with our students to address areas of growth.”
She said that school principals are working with teachers on creating “action steps” for each student and that the information will be shared with board members, at parent nights, in parent-teacher meetings and with each student.
For Hagerman, 175 students tested in math and English language arts, with 26% proficient or better in language arts and 22% at or above proficiency in math. For early literacy, 82 students were tested and 27% were proficient or better. Science proficiency was not specified.
Lake Arthur Municipal Schools had the highest level of proficiency in English language arts, 12 points above the statewide average.
Of the 61 students testing in language arts, 46% scored proficient or better. For early literacy, 29 students tested and 31% were proficient or advanced. In science, 28 tested with 29% proficient or better. Math proficiency was not specified, but the district has indicated that it was 12% for students in grades 3-8.
Lake Arthur Superintendent Elisa Begueria said that teachers are using the data to develop instructional plans to help students who need improvement.
“We understand that this is baseline data that provides us with the opportunity to create acceleration and intervention plans,” she said.
She also said that the district data will be shared with school board members in September and that individual meetings between teachers and parents or guardians will follow.
Lisa Dunlap can be reached at 575-622-7710, ext. 351, or at reporter02@rdrnews.com.
Best trending stories from the week.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
You may occasionally receive promotions exclusive discounted subscription offers from the Roswell Daily Record. Feel free to cancel any time via the unsubscribe link in the newsletter you received. You can also control your newsletter options via your user dashboard by signing in.