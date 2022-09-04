The state has released the first comprehensive student assessment results since 2019, with the percentage of public school students who showed proficiencies in early literacy, language arts, math and science at 34% or lower, but with wide variations among schools and student categories.

Lake Arthur Municipal Schools outperformed the state proficiency level in English language arts by 12 points, while the percentage of Dexter elementary and middle school students who were proficient in language arts was two points above the state average.