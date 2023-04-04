The owners of Memory Lawn Memorial Cemetery are planning to build a new entrance wall with new signage.
Deborah Mayhew and Vivian Mayhew Zachary of California visited Roswell last week and talked about the family's plans for the cemetery on East 19th Street, just outside the city limits. They, and some other family members, have owned and operated the cemetery since the passing of their husband and father, Henry Mayhew, in May 2022.
Brandon Arnold of Custom Construction and Roofing LLC. will head the work to rebuild the wall. He said he expects to start in the next couple of weeks and, in agreement with the owners, thinks the project will be completed before Memorial Day ceremonies.
Mayhew said the current wall is in disrepair and needs to be replaced not only for aesthetics but for safety reasons.
“It will be, like, about a 12-foot wall, and same height that it is basically now, same shape,” said Deborah Mayhew. “The color will be basically a terra cotta, a cinder block, synergistic to the area, so it is weather-proof and stands the test of time. On the back, there are some plaques in memory of people. We will be putting those back up in the exact places where they are now.”
The nameplate sign in the middle of the wall as it faces the street also will be replaced with a new one. “It will have the correct name of the cemetery on the sign,” Mayhew said. “It has said Memory Lawn Memorial Park on the sign for the longest time, but it is Memory Lawn Memorial Cemetery.” Temporary signage installed in 2018, but with information now outdated, will be removed, Mayhew and Zachary said.
The family is also planning to plant Bermuda grass in the center circle area and install irrigation in that area before deciding what other ground improvements to make.
“It will beautify that area as people come into the cemetery,” she said. “By planting the ground cover, it will help prevent erosion, which we understand has been a problem out there.”
Zachary said they also have been working with a local contractor, Leroy Gonzales, for the past few months to remove gophers. A new Prisoner of War flag to replace a torn one will be coming this week or soon after, with a local American Legion post putting up a temporary one.
The city's two American Legion posts, #28 and #61, continue to volunteer at the cemetery, helping to maintain the grounds and its fixtures and holding events to remember the many veterans buried there. Stephen Lee, commander of the #61 Post, confirmed that the group intends to hold a Memorial Day ceremony at Memory Lawn at 10 a.m. on May 29, which most likely will be followed by a ceremony at South Park Cemetery.
South Park Cemetery is city-owned and funded, but Memory Lawn Memorial Cemetery has been through several ownerships since its dedication in 1953. It was in court receivership for about seven years due to bankruptcy and litigation against its former owners when Henry Mayhew and a few business partners from California and Illinois decided to purchase it in March 2018 by paying off the existing debt of about $3,000. Mayhew was one of the litigants who sued over the condition of the cemetery, and he said he felt a desire to improve the site due to his connections to Roswell and the fact that his mother, Margaret, and several other relatives are buried there. Mayhew was born in Roswell in 1938 and lived here until about the second grade.
During the past five years, Mayhew partnerships — and now Mayhew's family, which includes son Brent and daughter Valerie, and Vivian Zachary's husband — have invested more than $50,000 in the cemetery. Some visitors and residents have complained in recent years about the lack of changes or the state of the grounds, but the Mayhew family says they intend to continue to improve the site as much as possible.
“We want to do the best we can for as long as we can,” said Zachary. “It is a financial challenge. It is a nonprofit and it doesn't run at a profit.”
The cemetery still does about two burials a month, Mayhew and Zachary said, and continues to sell plots. The owners have a website and Facebook page with more information. According to court documents, the property belonging to the cemetery totaled about 39 acres and included about 38.6 acres of water rights. The cemetery now has 11 acres after the business partnerships and the Mayhew family sold portions of the land not used for burial sites to local residents, who are using it for pistachio orchards and other agricultural purposes. Deborah Mayhew said money gained from land sales have been put into an improvement fund for the benefit of the cemetery.
