Memory Lawn cemetery wall project

The owners of Memory Lawn Memorial Cemetery, the Mayhew family, say that construction of a new entry wall with new signage is expected to start soon.

 Lisa Dunlap Photo

Deborah Mayhew and Vivian Mayhew Zachary of California visited Roswell last week and talked about the family's plans for the cemetery on East 19th Street, just outside the city limits. They, and some other family members, have owned and operated the cemetery since the passing of their husband and father, Henry Mayhew, in May 2022.