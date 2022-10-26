Electrical power was restored to the Roswell Air Center and other parts of south Roswell Monday afternoon by about 4:40 p.m., according to an Xcel Energy spokesman.
Eastern New Mexico University-Roswell, which decided a little before 4 p.m. Monday to close operations and cancel classes for the rest of the day, reopened and resumed classroom instruction on Tuesday morning.
Wes Reeves, senior media representative for Xcel Energy of Texas and New Mexico, said about 7,551 customers had been affected by the power outages that lasted about one hour and nine minutes.
Reeves said the “protective system at the Roswell interchange detected a fault and de-energized part of the facility, which started the outage. We did not find any damage and began to slowly re-energize the facilities.”
He added that the company is still investigating what caused the "system to operate like that."