Elementary school might seem like an unusual place for a college and career readiness program, but administrators in Roswell’s public schools say it is already making a difference for the younger students.
AVID — Advancement Via Individual Determination — is a national education program that partners with schools to provide teacher training and resources to help students prepare for life after graduation. It especially targets students from groups traditionally underrepresented in higher education, according to the organization’s website.
It was started in 1980 by a teacher in San Diego who believed that any students willing to work hard, no matter their background, could be taught the skills they would need to graduate and succeed in college. Today, AVID is in more than 7,000 schools worldwide.
RISD first joined the program four years ago with programs in each of its middle schools and Goddard and Roswell high schools. Last year, Missouri Avenue Elementary became an AVID school, and this year six other elementary schools are in their first year.
At Missouri Avenue, college pennants and banners from around the country adorn the hallways, as they do in other AVID schools — it’s one of the program’s requirements, actually, Principal Stacey Damon said. She said she sent emails to as many colleges as she could and received a good response from schools as close as Eastern New Mexico University-Roswell and New Mexico Tech and as far away as Princeton University.
Damon said AVID showed results fairly quickly at Missouri Avenue last year. From the first assessment test in August to the second in December, the school doubled its average test scores, she said.
“We more than doubled our test scores last year in the writing area. The only change we made at that time was adding AVID,” she said.
It’s not just the students, either, she said. At Missouri Avenue, Damon was able to use federal Title I and state Family Income Index funding to have all of the school’s teachers undergo AVID training.
“Oh my gosh, the excitement that they came back with and that fire that was lit under them from PD (professional development),” she said.
“They brought me a list of things that they want to continue with PD to try to bring AVID in or try to go to more training so we can take it even further than we have,” she said.
While AVID emphasizes college readiness, at RISD teachers and administrators know not all their students will go to a four-year school for a degree. But they said AVID will also benefit those who go to trade schools or right into the workforce after graduation.
The biggest thing AVID does for students, especially in the lower grade levels, is give them a sense of ownership over their learning by teaching them to learn, RISD educators said.
One learning strategy AVID teaches is WICOR — writing, inquiry, collaboration, organization and reading.
At El Capitan Elementary School, which is in its first year as an AVID school, teachers are focusing on the organizational component, Principal Amanda Smith said.
“I believe that getting your kids organized and ready to learn and in that mindset, everything else will flow after that,” she said.
Military Heights, Nancy Lopez, Sunset, Valley View and Washington Avenue elementary schools also are in their first year as AVID schools. Jennifer Cole, assistant superintendent of curriculum and instruction, said RISD has encouraged the remaining six elementary schools to become AVID schools, but the decision is made at the building level.
Throughout the AVID schools, students carry binders with them, organized by their class subjects. At El Capitan, each grade has a different color binder, but the subjects are color-coded the same for each grade. Students keep their notes and other class materials in the binders. Notes are modified for kindergarteners, using a more visual approach.
“They use binders in middle school just like this and they use this in high school. They can take these strategies with them. If we start this now they’re going to be so ready by the third or fourth grade with note-taking strategies to take ownership of their learning,” Smith said.
The binders themselves help give kids that sense of ownership, Lori Dekay, a teacher at Missouri Avenue, said.
“In the beginning, we didn’t want to send those binders home because the kids are going to lose them, tear them up,” she said.
But this year, she has allowed her students to take the binders home and it’s helping them get their homework completed, she said.
“They’re not saying ‘My mom couldn’t help me,’ because they have the information they need, and that’s empowerment for them. You just see that they’re proud of those binders,” she said.
The students also keep their graded assignments and test results in the binders, which helps them keep track of their own progress and set goals, Dekay said.
Missouri Avenue fifth graders Siari Serrato and Zoey Maiyes showed off their binders recently.
“It’ll help us at being better organized for when we grow older,” Siari said.
“And then we take our notes home, too, so that helps us out a lot,” Zoey said.
At El Capitan, Principal Smith said they are taking baby steps in implementing AVID fully. She plans on having all of her teachers using AVID strategies in their classrooms by the end of the year.
Shelly Ervin is one of those who have already started. Her room is decorated with AVID posters, including ones outlining the WICOR strategy, so the kids know its components.
“The kids are saying ‘Hey look, we marked this one off and we marked this one off,’ so they’re getting to own that piece of it,” Ervin said.
She said she has always used inquiry in her teaching, but AVID training has helped her to purposely incorporate it into her lessons along with more group collaboration and writing.
Using AVID’s strategies along with existing curriculum such as the new math and English language arts programs is a plus that will allow students to grow, Cole said.
“By the time the kiddos who are in fifth grade reach high school, I just expect to see incredible growth in the content and in their vision for their post-secondary future, whether its going straight into a career or into college,” she said.
City/RISD reporter Juno Ogle can be reached at 575-622-7710, ext. 205, or reporter04@rdrnews.com.
Best trending stories from the week.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
You may occasionally receive promotions exclusive discounted subscription offers from the Roswell Daily Record. Feel free to cancel any time via the unsubscribe link in the newsletter you received. You can also control your newsletter options via your user dashboard by signing in.