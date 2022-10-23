Two new science labs have been created for elementary students in Roswell through a partnership among a national foundation, an area family foundation and the Permian Basin operations of an oil and gas production company.
Sidney Gutierrez Schools and the Roswell unit of the Boys & Girls Club of Lincoln County have received Ripken Foundation STEM Centers, which are furnishings and equipment for hands-on robotic, coding and other science, technology, engineering and math (STEM) work.
A ribbon-cutting and presentation were held at Sidney Gutierrez on Friday morning.
The funders of the labs, which cost about $30,000 each, are the Cal Ripken Sr. Foundation, Devon Energy and the Chase Foundation, all of which have made many other contributions to STEM labs, youth and education in New Mexico and elsewhere in past years. The Chase family is involved in several business enterprises, including the Mack Energy Corp., based in Artesia.
The STEM Centers include a 3-D printer, computer tablet charging stations and kits and equipment that allow students to work with electrical circuits, circuit boards, coding, drones, toy-like robots called “bee-bots” and building materials, with additional components able to printed in the lab. The labs are intended for pre-kindergarten to fifth-grade students.
“This is a huge thing. We are extremely excited for this opportunity with this STEM lab,” said Rick Lamb, COO of the Boys & Girls Club, which has about 150 students this year. “This STEM lab is going to be able to allow more high-yield activities for these kids.
"High-yield activities mean they get to learn and they don't even realize they are learning. We get to integrate this with literacy, and we get to integrate this with all of the fun things that we get to do at the Boys & Girls Club,” Lamb explained.
Lamb also said he learned his organization would be the recipient of a STEM Center from a phone call.
Yasine Armstrong, vice president of the Sidney Gutierrez Schools Governing Council, said council and school officials made contact with the Chase Foundation, which had already partnered with the Ripken Foundation on STEM Centers in Artesia and Carlsbad. Discussions with the Chase Foundation led to an introduction to the Ripken Foundation.
"Chase Foundation was aware we were a STEM-focused school," Armstrong said.
Sidney Gutierrez, one of the state's top-rated charter schools, started as a middle school in 2001. It expanded into elementary grades in fall 2020.
Chance Chase said the foundation's main goal during the past 15 years has been “innovation through education” and that its partnerships with other groups will help ensure better opportunities for kids. It has donated about $28 million to grants, scholarships and charitable organizations.
Ripken Foundation CFO Irv Bisnov said that the group has donated about $107 million over 10 years to youth projects nationwide, including about 259 STEM Centers. Part of his remarks was aimed at the students.
“I hope that you really find STEM to be fun and exciting and you look forward and continue to be excited so that one day I can look at you and say, 'Gee, you are that super-important engineer who works for Devon Energy' or whatever,” Bisnov said.
Jacob Ochoa, operations superintendent of Devon Energy, which has operated nationally and in New Mexico for 50 years and in southeastern New Mexico for a few years, said STEM education builds communities and develops the next generation of workers.
“The kids that are here today are the future of our communities and the next generation for us. Really we believe these STEM Centers will help advance the talent pipeline and our community enrichment for the next few years,” Ochoa said.
Many elementary schools in Roswell area are expected to receive STEM Centers eventually, starting in 2023. The Ripken Foundation and the Permian Strategic Partnership have committed to 134 STEM Centers in Texas and New Mexico over five years.
The Permian Strategic Partnership is a group of 19 energy companies operating in the Permian Basin.
