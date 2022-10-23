Two new science labs have been created for elementary students in Roswell through a partnership among a national foundation, an area family foundation and the Permian Basin operations of an oil and gas production company.

Sidney Gutierrez Schools and the Roswell unit of the Boys & Girls Club of Lincoln County have received Ripken Foundation STEM Centers, which are furnishings and equipment for hands-on robotic, coding and other science, technology, engineering and math (STEM) work.