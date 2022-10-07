It was announced Wednesday that the long-awaited upgrade of the emergency communications system serving residents of Roswell and Chaves County could be finished in December.

David Jones, general manager of Albuquerque-based Code 3 Service, the public safety service company tasked with the project, told board members of the Pecos Valley Regional Communications Center, PVRCC, about progress made and final tasks to complete before the new communications system could be fully operating.