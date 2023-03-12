Chaves County officials are questioning how the lesser prairie-chicken was determined to be an endangered species in southwestern Texas and eastern New Mexico, saying that they do not think federal officials are properly considering how populations of the grouse can change significantly depending on various factors.
County Manager Bill Williams said he doubts some of the assumptions made by the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Services when it decided that the lesser prairie-chicken is in danger of extinction in the Southern Distinct Population Segment (DPS). The endangered designation takes effect March 27.
“There are vast populations during years of good precipitation,” Williams said during a Thursday night meeting with the Chaves County Land Council held at the Chaves County Administrative Center.
He also shared a letter with council members that he had sent to the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service. He had asked for a delay in the effective date of the endangered designation so that the county could better understand the rule and its requirements. A delay also had been requested by the New Mexico Cattle Growers Association, among other groups, as well as a coalition of federal legislators.
The county had asked for at least a six-month delay, which would have made the designation effective in July. The federal agency did decide Jan. 23 on a 60-day delay, from Jan. 24 until March 27.
“The declaration of the Southern DPS and endangered status appear to be arbitrary,” Williams wrote on Jan. 9. “The language describing critical habitat is vague and not clearly understandable. We are unable to see and identify and understand specific boundaries which leads to uncertainty and potential subjective actions by USFWS.”
On Nov. 25, the Fish and Wildlife Service published a final rule that determined the designations for two Distinct Population Segments in the five-state range where the chicken roams. The Northern DPS covers southeastern Colorado, western Kansas, western Oklahoma and northwestern Texas. The chicken is considered only as threatened in that area, which gives landowners and land users greater flexibility concerning how to conserve the bird's habitats. The Southern DPS covers southwest Texas and eastern New Mexico, including the Permian Basin area and portions of eastern Chaves County.
Federal officials are estimating a five-year average population of about 27,384 prairie-chickens in the five states. The five-year estimate for the Southern DPS is 2,806 birds. The Fish and Wildlife website and federal register notices indicate that the agency has worked with outside scientists and other state and federal agencies in making its determinations. According to the Fish and Wildlife Service, the population of the species once numbered in the hundreds of thousands, if not the millions, and its range of about 115 million acres has decreased by 83% to 90%.
“The lesser prairie-chicken's decline is a sign our native grasslands and prairies are in peril,” said Amy Lueders, Southwest regional director for the Fish and Wildlife Service. “These habitats support a diversity of wildlife and are valued for water quality, climate resilience, grazing, hunting and recreation.”
The Nov. 25 federal register notice of the final rule said that the Southern DPS has “low resiliency, redundancy and representation and is particularly vulnerable to severe droughts.” Low redundancy indicates a lower ability to withstand catastrophic events. Conversion of land to irrigated crop fields, development of roads and the spread of woody vegetation had the biggest impacts on habitat loss in the Southern DPS, the federal notice indicated. Oil and gas activities, wind energy project construction and transmission line development also were significant factors.
The prairie-chicken in New Mexico exists primarily on private land, according to the federal notice, with some of the birds also on public lands that are controlled by the Bureau of Land Management and the State Game and Fish Department. According to federal regulations, endangered species cannot be captured, trapped, killed, harassed, taken, harmed, transported or sold. Another regulation indicates that “harm” includes any “significant habitat modification or degradation” that would kill an endangered animal plant or significantly impair breeding, migrating, feeding or sheltering.
The Fish and Wildlife Service first considered listing the prairie-chicken as threatened or endangered in 1998. In 2014, it listed the species as threatened, but a lawsuit halted that decision. In September 2016, the agency was petitioned to consider the species as threatened once again, which led to a May 2021 proposal of creating the two DPS regions and the two designations, a proposal that was followed by a public comment period.
Williams said that the county intends to meet with Fish and Wildlife Service representatives this coming week for further discussions. The Chaves County Board of Commissioners is also being asked to consider a resolution stating opposition to the endangered classification.
Land Council members also heard from local Bureau of Land Management representatives about updates on oil and gas and recreation activities and about the continuing efforts to update the Carlsbad Resource Management Plan. Other updates were given about Mexican wolf recovery plans, the Lincoln National Forest Management Plan, the recent Gila Wilderness “invasive cattle” killings and the county's work with federal officials and through the National Association of Counties to provide input on federal regulations.
Lisa Dunlap can be reached at 575-622-7710, ext. 351, or reporter02@rdrnews.com.
