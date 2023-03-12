Lesser prairie-chicken

The lesser prairie-chicken, shown in this photo from the Fish and Wildlife Service, will be considered endangered soon for portions of southwestern Texas and eastern New Mexico, including eastern Chaves County.

 Submitted Photo

Chaves County officials are questioning how the lesser prairie-chicken was determined to be an endangered species in southwestern Texas and eastern New Mexico, saying that they do not think federal officials are properly considering how populations of the grouse can change significantly depending on various factors.

County Manager Bill Williams said he doubts some of the assumptions made by the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Services when it decided that the lesser prairie-chicken is in danger of extinction in the Southern Distinct Population Segment (DPS). The endangered designation takes effect March 27.