Eastern New Mexico Medical Center Auxiliary is accepting scholarship applications from students in the health care field for the fall 2022 semester. Applications, according to a press release from the group, must be received in the Volunteer Services Department at Eastern New Mexico Medical Center, 405 W. Country Club Road, Roswell, by 4:30 on Monday, July 18.
Application packets must include application, essay, certified unopened transcripts or current progress report and two unopened letters of reference. Late or incomplete packets will not be considered.
These scholarships are for students pursuing their careers in the health care field who have at least a 3.0 GPA. Applicants must have completed at least one semester of college, be from Roswell or the immediate surrounding community and attending an accredited college or university.
Applications will be available at ENMMC Volunteer Services Department or the ENMMC gift shop, Ruth’s Gifts and Coffee Shop, June 13, according to the release.
Current scholarship recipients may re-apply.
ENMMC Auxiliary scholarships are funded by sales in Ruth’s Gifts and Coffee Shop, located in the atrium of ENMMC, fundraisers and memorials.
For additional information regarding available scholarships or volunteer opportunities, contact Susan Arthur, president, ENMMC Auxiliary, 622-8170, Ext. 5170.