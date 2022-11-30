James Johnston

James Johnston has been chosen as ENMU president and system chancellor.

Eastern New Mexico University regents have chosen a Texas university provost as the new president of ENMU in Portales and the new chancellor of the university system.

The system, which includes the Portales university, ENMU-Roswell and ENMU-Ruidoso, announced its selection of James Johnston during a Tuesday board of regents meeting in Portales.