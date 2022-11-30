Eastern New Mexico University regents have chosen a Texas university provost as the new president of ENMU in Portales and the new chancellor of the university system.
The system, which includes the Portales university, ENMU-Roswell and ENMU-Ruidoso, announced its selection of James Johnston during a Tuesday board of regents meeting in Portales.
Johnston is provost and vice-president of academic affairs at Midwestern State University in Wichita Falls, Texas. He is expected to start his new position on Jan. 3.
“From the beginning of the search process, I was impressed with the great work by the ENMU system to deliver quality education to the region and beyond, but I also saw great potential,” Johnston said. “I cannot wait to add my energy, creativity and eye for innovation to the team and community to realize that potential.”
Johnston was among 96 applicants for the position and one of five finalists who visited with staff, faculty, students and community members at the three campuses in late October and early November.
He will succeed Patrice Caldwell, who announced her retirement in February. She was named interim president in April 2020, having served 40 years at that time in faculty and administrative roles. She was designated university president and chancellor in September 2020.
Johnston began his career as a radiographer after earning a master's degree in radiological sciences. In 1995, he started his career in higher education as a radiological technology department and program lead for Wharton Junior College in Wharton, Texas.
In 2006, he earned a doctoral degree in health studies with a focus on higher education from Texas Woman's University in Denton, Texas.
He joined Midwestern State University in 2009 and rose up the ranks through the years, serving as a professor, program director and dean before becoming provost in 2017. He also served from September 2021 to May 2022 as interim president while the school transitioned to become part of Texas Tech University.
The ENMU announcement indicates that Johnston's achievements while at Midwestern State have included improving faculty and staff diversity, increasing student populations in some of the programs he led and overseeing successful fundraising initiatives, including one that led to the creation of a new health sciences building.
The ENMU Board of Regents has provided Johnston a two-year contract at an annual salary of $268,000. Johnston is married to Stephanie Johnston, a radiological sciences instructor originally from Las Cruces.
According to information released by ENMU in its presidential search materials, the ENMU system has about 7,224 students enrolled in all three schools, with the Roswell campus, the larger of the two branches, having about 1,628 students.
Lisa Dunlap can be reached at 575-622-7710, ext. 351, or reporter02@rdrnews.com.
Best trending stories from the week.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
You may occasionally receive promotions exclusive discounted subscription offers from the Roswell Daily Record. Feel free to cancel any time via the unsubscribe link in the newsletter you received. You can also control your newsletter options via your user dashboard by signing in.