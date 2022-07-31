Nearly three dozen students from Eastern New Mexico University-Roswell’s Special Services Occupational Training Program were honored in front of family and friends during a graduation ceremony Thursday on campus.
Students learned work skills as well as how to live independently while participating in the university’s certificate program.
New Mexico Attorney General Hector Balderas was the commencement speaker. Before the ceremony, he said he looked forward to coming to Roswell for the event. One of his three children, Arianna, 23, has Down syndrome.
“She taught me the world could be a warmer place,” Balderas said about his daughter.
Parents of children with disabilities start off scared about the difficulties ahead, but ultimately they become inspired as a result of that child’s uniqueness, he explained.
With such problems in society as crime, poverty and other hardships, “you’re going to make our lives more just, loving and safe,” Balderas told the graduates. “You teach us how to be better human beings.”
And as workers they will provide, “a valuable contribution to those organizations.”
He described them as “brilliant superheroes” and reminded them that they are the “most valuable citizens of New Mexico.”
Two students were also among the speakers at the ceremony, Marissa Swann and Sean Smith. Both talked about their experiences. And before the ceremony, each of their parents talked about how their adult children have grown.
Swann learned how to be a child care attendant. She made the Dean’s List. Her parents said the program not only provided her with a job skill, but also imbued her with confidence.
“She has really come out of her shell,” said Valerie Swann, her mother. Her father, James Swann, said his daughter has “flourished” and is more independent.
Smith learned Stocking and Merchandising and has, thanks to the program, gained confidence in himself and courage to tackle new experiences, ceremony attendees learned.
Robert and Christina Birkentall, parents of Office Skills graduate Scott Birkentall, also took the stage. Christina Birkentall asked parents in the audience this question about sending their children off to college to live full-time on campus: “Did you panic?”
The Birkentalls did. But their worries proved unnecessary.
“He thrived here,” Christina Birkentall said.
The experience of the Birkentalls — and other families with children who completed the program — has been similar to that of characters in one of Scott Birkentall's favorite books, “Stella Luna,” Christina Birkentall pointed out.
The story is of a young fruit bat separated from his mother that ends up being take care of by a family of birds. When the bat reconnects with his bat family it's apparent that the young bat gained independence and learned a new way of life.
This program has helped her son find a way to live out dreams and aspirations all young people carry with them. It has been "a godsend,” she said.
Terri Harber can be reached at 575-622-7710, ext. 308, or at reporter03@rdrnews.com.
Best trending stories from the week.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
You may occasionally receive promotions exclusive discounted subscription offers from the Roswell Daily Record. Feel free to cancel any time via the unsubscribe link in the newsletter you received. You can also control your newsletter options via your user dashboard by signing in.