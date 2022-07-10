The ENMU-Roswell Special Services Occupational Training Program will hold its graduation ceremony this month.
The program's 36th Annual Graduation Ceremony is scheduled for Thursday, July 28, at 1 p.m. in the Performing Arts Center on campus, 64 University Blvd.
The ceremony will recognize 34 graduates of the program. Students will receive certificates in a variety of program areas: Child Care Attendant, Food Services, Independent Living, Office Skills and Stocking and Merchandising.
The commencement speaker will be New Mexico Attorney General Hector Balderas. Two graduates, Marissa Swann and Sean Smith, also will be featured speakers during the ceremony. Robert and Christina Birkentall, parents of graduate Scott Birkentall, receiving a certificate in Office Skills, also will speak about their experience.
The Special Services Program offers students with disabilities vocational and life skills training, which includes living in residence halls on campus. Students have the opportunity to experience college life in an all-inclusive environment in which they can be successful. The program is based around three semesters of training. Students must master 70% of the required competencies in their vocational field and core classes and obtain a minimum of a 2.0 grade point average to earn a certificate of occupational training.
For information about the program, call 575-624-7286.