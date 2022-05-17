The Health Education Unit at ENMU-Roswell will hold its second annual Scrubs Camp on Thursday, June 9 in the Health Science Center on campus. The camp will run from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.
The camp is designed to be an interactive healthcare careers exploration experience.
It is open to students entering 10th grade through 12th grade graduates, according to a press release from the college.
Students will experience a variety of state-of-the-art interactive activities in Emergency Medical Services, Medical Assisting, Nursing, Nursing Assisting, Occupational Therapy Assistant, Phlebotomy, Pharmacy Technician and Respiratory Therapy.
There is a cost to attend the camp, which includes breakfast and lunch plus a camp T-shirt. Advance registration is required to attend. For more information or to register, call 575-624-7468 or visit www.roswell.enmu.edu/scrubscamp. Scrubs Camp sponsors include Trans Aero Medevac, Native Air/Air Methods, Dexter Fire & Rescue, Fleetpride and New Mexico State Police.