A large crowd gathered in the Instructional Technology Center on Thursday as Eastern New Mexico University-Roswell celebrated the grand opening and dedication of the new David González KENW-TV (PBS) satellite studio on campus.
The studio is named in honor of former local TV anchor and news director David González, who passed away at the age 63 on May 6, 2019.
After receiving approval from the ENMU-Roswell Community College Board and ENMU Board of Regents, Jacob and Angelica Rodriguez made a $20,000 gift to the ENMU-Roswell Foundation in December 2021 to name the studio in honor of González, Angelica’s father.
ENMU communication students from Portales conducted interviews and taped the ceremony, utilizing the studio for the first time.
The produced segment will air May 6 as part of the students’ final KENW-TV broadcast of the semester. News 3 New Mexico airs at 5 p.m. on channels 3-1 and 3-2.
ENMU-Roswell collaborated with ENMU and KENW-TV staff in Portales to renovate and equip classroom and office space in the ITC for the new studio. In addition to broadcast programming, students will use the space to prepare for careers in film technology, journalism, broadcast production or communications.
González was a Goddard High School graduate and received a degree in broadcast journalism from ENMU. Known in the community as “The Golden Voice,” he helped create and was the original host of the KENW-TV program, “Cultura, Orgullo, y Herencia,” now called “Cultura.” He was a reporter and anchor with KBIM/KRQE-TV for more than 20 years and also served as news director and station manager. When he passed away, González was serving as the branch manager of Cable One, now called Sparklight.