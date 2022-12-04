Shawn Powell, president of Eastern New Mexico University-Roswell, said that the newly selected ENMU system chancellor probably will visit the local campus sometime in February.
ENMU announced Tuesday that its board of regents has hired radiological scientist and long-time university administrator James N. Johnston, the provost and vice president of academic affairs at Midwestern State University in Wichita Falls, Texas. He is scheduled to start his role as system chancellor and president of ENMU in Portales on Jan. 3.
Johnston was one of five finalists who visited the local campus and with ENMU-Roswell staff, faculty and students, as well as some community members, during the selection process. Powell said he was able to visit with Johnston and his wife, Stephanie, during that time and drove with Johnston to ENMU-Ruidoso for his visit there.
“It will be a good situation,” Powell said about Johnston's appointment. “His career includes community college experience in addition to being at Midwestern State.”
Powell added that Johnston's leadership in radiology and health sciences also will benefit the local campus, which has several degree and certificate programs in health science fields.
Powell also said that Johnston's hiring is not expected to result in any changes at ENMU-Roswell at this time.
Johnston will succeed Patrice Caldwell, who announced her retirement in February.