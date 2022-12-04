ENMU sign

The ENMU system's new chancellor probably will make his first visit to the local campus in February, according to ENMU-Roswell President Shawn Powell.

Shawn Powell, president of Eastern New Mexico University-Roswell, said that the newly selected ENMU system chancellor probably will visit the local campus sometime in February.

ENMU announced Tuesday that its board of regents has hired radiological scientist and long-time university administrator James N. Johnston, the provost and vice president of academic affairs at Midwestern State University in Wichita Falls, Texas. He is scheduled to start his role as system chancellor and president of ENMU in Portales on Jan. 3.