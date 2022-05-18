Eastern New Mexico University-Roswell had 237 students graduate last week, with many participating in two separate commencement exercises.
On Friday night, 120 of the ENMU-Roswell graduates gathered at the Roswell Convention Center on North Main Street to receive associate degrees and certificates of achievement, employability and occupational training during the school’s 77th graduation ceremony. The ENMU-R Community College Board had approved 183 people for degrees or certificates.
Five people receiving bachelor’s and master’s degrees from ENMU in Portales also participated in the exercises.
Antoniett L. Gibson, who received her Associate of Applied Science degree in Occupational Therapy Assistant, gave the commencement address in front of the crowd of family, friends, the ENMU-Roswell Community College Board and the ENMU Board of Regents.
Gibson, 35, and a mother, thanked many people for helping her become the first person in her family to earn a college degree. She compared the journey to a river.
“Through perseverance I pushed past those rocks of doubts to find myself flowing steady like a river,” she said. “Just like a river’s current, life was changing and I found myself challenging the rapids of assignments, pop quizzes, research papers and, not to mention, presentations. All of this, just to prepare ourselves to be met with the intense rush of final exams like flowing down a waterfall with an unpredictable outcome. Class of 2022, breathe and smile in this moment, because you did it!”
On Thursday night, a group of 51 participated in a commencement ceremony at the Performing Arts Center on campus for adults receiving their high school equivalency credentials.
ENMU-Roswell announced that 54 participants in the Adult Education Department graduated this spring.
The speakers for the program’s 30th commencement were Chaves County Magistrate Judge K.C. Rogers and student Joshua Bay.
The free program prepares adults to earn credentials recognized as equivalent to high school diplomas. More than 4,000 people have completed the program since 1986.