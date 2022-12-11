ENMU-Roswell board meeting

ENMU-Roswell President Shawn Powell, right, meets with the Community College Board Wednesday on the college campus. From left are Mireya Trujillo, Cla Avery and Rissie Daubert. Board members Jamila Miller and Tamaliah Lueras are not in the photo.

 Lisa Dunlap Photo

Eastern New Mexico University-Roswell intends to seek about $3.86 million in project and program funding from the New Mexico Legislature in 2023.

Shawn Powell, president of Eastern New Mexico University-Roswell, reviewed the college's 2023 legislative project funding requests at the Community College Board meeting held on campus on Wednesday afternoon.