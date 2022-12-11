Eastern New Mexico University-Roswell intends to seek about $3.86 million in project and program funding from the New Mexico Legislature in 2023.
Shawn Powell, president of Eastern New Mexico University-Roswell, reviewed the college's 2023 legislative project funding requests at the Community College Board meeting held on campus on Wednesday afternoon.
“These are wishlist items for the most part right now, and we will see what gets funded,” Powell said. “We've been told to anticipate that there will be ample funds, and we will know more as the session progresses.”
Powell said the funding requests already have been approved by the branch board and the ENMU Board of Regents. The New Mexico Legislature is scheduled to convene Jan. 17 and meet until March 18. In August, the Legislative Finance Committee estimated that “new money” for fiscal year 2024 — state revenues available for budgeting minus the amount already committed for recurring expenses — will be about $2.46 billion.
ENMU-Roswell has asked for $2.15 million through the Higher Education Department for two projects: $1.8 million for parking lot and sidewalk improvements and $350,000 for additional funding for restroom upgrades and sanitation improvements. It intends to ask state legislators for $1.085 million for five requests: information technology infrastructure upgrades for $350,000; equipment for the aviation maintenance, welding and automotive technology programs for $435,000; health education program equipment for $75,000; a STEM (science, technology, engineering and math) mobile lab for $150,000, and five outdoor solar-powered student workstations for $75,000.
The college also expects to request $620,00 for Research and Public Service funding: $90,000 for the aviation maintenance program, $350,000 for nursing, $120,000 for the special services program and $60,000 for its new Veterans Center.
Powell said that college officials will “have more communications” with state legislators and the Southeastern New Mexico Economic Development District/Council of Government “in the coming weeks and into January.” The economic district coordinates capital outlay hearings with area legislators and public entities seeking funding in December prior to legislative sessions, with two more meetings scheduled to occur for other counties in the next two weeks.
During the Community College Branch meeting, ENMU-Roswell staff also talked about the process to revise its strategic plan for 2023-2027, which has involved regular meetings since August with many different groups affiliated with the college. The board is expected to vote on the update in January. The college also has plans to refresh its facilities master plan in 2023. The facilities plan prioritizes capital projects needed immediately and in the short-term as well as evaluates long-term needs.
