A new STEM (Science, Technology, Engineering and Mathematics) Lab at Eastern New Mexico University-Roswell expects to have college and local high school students modeling and building machine parts; using augmented and virtual reality to learn how to launch rockets; engraving and cutting metals and wood; learning to fly drones in the nearby Flight Lab; and finding many other practical and creative ways to apply their knowledge.
Heidi Weeaks, the STEM Lab coordinator, said that the lab and the help of staff and instructors will better prepare students for four-year degree programs or for careers.
“I strongly believe that we are catalysts,” said Weeaks. “We help students discover where they want to go and we make that happen. We motivate and challenge students to aim higher and we are here to serve their diverse needs.”
The STEM Lab in the Occupational Technology Center is scheduled to open to college and Earl College High Schools students and teachers officially on Jan. 31. It offers a range of new-generation software and hardware to aid learning goals, with Weeaks saying that lab's tools are intended to align with the curriculum of 16 educational pathways supported by the college. Eventually the STEM and Flight labs also will be open for other Chaves County high schools.
The lab has been staffed and equipped because the college received a Title III grant from the U.S. Department of Education this fall. The “Guided Pathways to STEM (GPS)” grant is for five years and $4.85 million. The lab is the successor to the iCenter, a “makers” lab that had been open to the general community as well as to students and had been funded by a prior grant.
Some of the iCenter equipment and software is being used in the new lab, but the STEM Lab also features new software and equipment, including three new carbon-fiber 3-D printers and 16 new computer stations.
A tour of the lab shows that one software application is for computer-assisted design (CAD). The zSpace unit features computer stations with the augmented and virtual reality software that can be used for a wide variety of purposes, including rendering the CAD designs in 3-D visualizations before the designs are sent to the 3-D printers. Weeaks is also developing a virtual scavenger hunt for the Jan. 31 opening. She said she considers the AR/VR application useful for a wide variety of disciplines and curriculums.
“Even our welding students could come in and practice welding, ”she said. “Our criminal justice students, I can actually set up a crime scene for them to look through on here. There is just so much to zSpace.”
The laser engraver, which was part of the former iCenter, can print logos, words and graphics on metals or woods or be used to cut some materials. The new carbon-fiber 3-D printers and a splicing software package are easy to use, according to Weeaks. Already some Early College High School math students have used the new 3-D tools to create sculptures.
Four drones are available for indoor flying, with a few ENMU-Roswell staff, including Weeaks, expecting to receive their Federal Aviation Administration licenses soon to operate them.
Robert Moore, the college's assistant vice president of Arts and Sciences, said the lab has two main educational goals. The first is to support and enhance the academic and career technical educational programs, especially the STEM programs, offered by the college.
“The second piece would be the outreach to the schools … to get them interested in STEM fields and also the university,” he said.
Moore acknowledged that some area schools or institutions already have similar software and hardware, but he said the STEM Lab also will offer some unique tools for students and educators.
“Our zSpace is, I think, pretty unique,” he said, “and then the drones, the Flight Lab, that is probably unique to our campus right now.”
Weeaks, who previously worked for three years for an ENMU-Roswell federal grant program involving outreach to middle school and high school students, added that another planned component of the STEM Lab is a mobile STEM lab. The college is planning to use that to take to area schools and intends to ask for $150,000 in state capital outlay funding this year for a unit.
Besides Moore and Weeaks, other college staff involved with the grant and lab include Scott Starkey, grants activity director, and Coy Speer, STEM director.
According to the U.S. Department of Education website, Title III grants are for higher education institutions that enroll a significant number of low-income or minority students.
