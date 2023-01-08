Heidi Weeaks

"Learning doesn’t just happen in the classroom," says Heidi Weeaks. "The STEM Lab is evidence of that." ENMU-Roswell's new STEM Lab is scheduled to open officially to some local students on Jan. 31. Weeaks is the STEM Lab coordinator.

 Lisa Dunlap Photo

A new STEM (Science, Technology, Engineering and Mathematics) Lab at Eastern New Mexico University-Roswell expects to have college and local high school students modeling and building machine parts; using augmented and virtual reality to learn how to launch rockets; engraving and cutting metals and wood; learning to fly drones in the nearby Flight Lab; and finding many other practical and creative ways to apply their knowledge.

Heidi Weeaks, the STEM Lab coordinator, said that the lab and the help of staff and instructors will better prepare students for four-year degree programs or for careers.