The Film and Media Arts Program at ENMU-Roswell continues to benefit from the New Mexico Film Office’s Giveback Program.

Candace Cantu, Film and Media Arts Program instructor at ENMU-Roswell, said more than $21,000 in funding was recently received: $13,628.40 from High Roller Productions LLC for Poker Face, Season 1, and $7,412.34 from House of Splendor LLC. Cantu said the money from the Giveback program comes from film, TV and media productions that participate in the NM Film Office’s tax credit incentive program.