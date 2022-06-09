Shawn Powell, ENMU-Roswell president, presented a plaque of appreciation to Kyle Bullock on June 7 recognizing Bullock's 2021-22 term as chair of the Community Advisory Council.
"The college is very grateful for the services Kyle Bullock provided as the chair of our Community Advisory Council for 2021-22," said Powell. "While he chaired the council, a community survey was developed and administered. The results of this survey will be used during the revision of the campus strategic plan in the fall of 2022."
The purpose of the ENMU-Roswell Community Advisory Council is to develop a partnership among communities served by Eastern New Mexico University-Roswell and promote access, equity, and excellence for all citizens.